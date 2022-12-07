What's Out for 2023

click to enlarge

Home décor trends regularly come and go. And recently, the National Association of Realtors put out its list of popular design trends in 2022 that need be gone next year.

Murphy's Law rang true as right after I read the article, I went on a listing appointment with half of these design trends that are passé—ugh! Here they are:

1. Vessel bowl sinks. These raised sinks are a pain in the ass to clean around the base and the counter and some can easily crack.

2. Tiled countertops in bathrooms and kitchens. This was a big trend 50 years ago but now solid-surface—such as granite—countertops are much more popular. Grout in old tiled rooms can get dirty, crack and even get loose.

3. A "cloffice"—which became very popular when we had to squeeze everyone at home into various rooms to sleep, work, school, cook and play. Closets turned into offices show that the home doesn't have enough room for today's modern living.

4. Furniture that is all the same color—like beige.

5. Animal prints, especially cowhide rugs and animal print furniture.

6. Rainfall showerheads. They may look cool but they have no water pressure!

7. Venetian plaster walls. This is "stucco put onto a flat wall surface" to look like limewash and usually done in earthtones. It matched the décor in the next item ...

8. Tuscan décor from the 1990s. It's heavy-looking furniture in dark dark colors designed after interior furniture found in rich, old Italian castles.

9. Wallpaper or "scenic" murals used as accent walls. If you have to do it, use a peel-and-stick variety that can be easily removed.

10. Too many plants. Folks stuck at home during the great pandemic found friends and solace in their house plants. Rare plants became a rage for a year or two, but having your house look like a jungle inside is definitely out.

But the list of hot trends to watch for in 2023 includes: decorating with furniture/paint in shades of blue, or muted, neutral and warm colors, like plumb and mustard; personality-packed rugs; statement window treatments; waterfall islands in the kitchen where the granite or quartz falls down each end so it looks like an inverted "U"; listening rooms for audiophiles; statement lamps; light, warm, wood tones in furniture and flooring; stripes in wall treatments and furniture; gold fixtures instead of brushed nickel; gloss finishes; plaids and subtle tartans in bed dressings; dedicated craft rooms; "jewel-box" (fancier) laundry rooms; and interior archways.

I have always heard that you need to update your interior every five years—with new paint, updated light fixtures, updated flooring and so on.

You don't have to go crazy and spend a ton of money to keep up with the Johansen's, but you can look just as good as your fancy-schmancy neighbors with thoughtful taste choices and décor.