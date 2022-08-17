News and Notes

click to enlarge

If you're driving or taking TRAX from downtown SLC to the airport, you'll notice the massive Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) triple stacks around 1400 West and North Temple. They've been there for a long, long time—since the 1950s.

More than 100 acres around the stacks belong to RMP (a subsidiary of PacifiCorp), and the company has applied for a zoning change to tear down a bunch of old and decrepit buildings and replace them with a new headquarters that will hold about 700 employees. But even more interesting is the news that RMP envisions building a mixed-use development, which they've dubbed "The Power District Campus."

The construction aims to be environmentally minded, based on current standards, and will—of course—be all-electric. After the new operational buildings are completed, the company hopes to change more of its acreage into housing and retail businesses to create a "vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood."

What's crazy to think about is that this huge tract of land is about the size of downtown's entire Central Business District, or slightly larger than the Sugar House Business District. So the possibilities for creative development are tremendous. The power plant that's on the site is scheduled to be phased out by 2032.

Been to Arches lately? If you recall, our state and national parks were overrun with visitors during the pandemic when flying to many areas around the world was either banned or just a pain in the butt. The park had already reported a 66% increase in visitors from 2009 to 2019, and then was deluged with visitors when COVID-19 hit.

In 2022, Arches went to an entry reservation system from April to October. Prior to the reservation system , people wanting to see the big red arches had to line up at 4 a.m., and those who came later in the day weren't able to get into the park, as it was full.

Utah's five national parks reported a record 11.3 million visits in 2021, compared with 10.7 visits the previous years. But Arches reports that with the new reservation system, visits have dropped this year, possibly due to the fact more people are stepping on planes to destinations beyond Utah. Friends report that having a timed entry to the park was convenient and really cut down on chaos around some of the most-visited attractions.

And finally, Millcreek Canyon is undergoing major road construction that's narrowing the road to one lane during weekdays this fall. They have to resurface the road and work on the drainage system in the canyon.

For those who love bike riding up Millcreek Canyon, you'll need to find a new route/adventure, as the road will be closed to cyclists all summer long. But you can still drive up, pay the modest entry fee, and haul your mountain bike into the canyon to get to a trailhead.

If you plan on eating at the Log Haven or Millcreek Inn, they will be open, but expect delays to get there.