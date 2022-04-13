click to enlarge

It's getting warm enough in the northern part of the state for slicers and hookers to go on the hunt. That's right, golf season is now upon us!

But wait, what about Southern Utah? Every winter, so-called "Snowbirds" from all over the world flock to the red rock vistas near Zion to chase little white balls along the area's green fairways.

Almost 80% of Utah's golf courses are owned by a city, county or the state and that makes us unique in this country. What surprises many visitors is how cheap our fees are and how easy it is to get on a course most of the time.

Golf Digest listed the 10 best Utah courses in 2021-2022 as: 1) Glenwild, Park City; 2) Victory Ranch, Kamas; 3) Red Ledges, Heber City; 4) Talisker Club at Tuhayne, Park City; 5) Promontory (Painted Valley course) at Park City; 6) Sand Hollow Resort, Hurricane; 7) Promontory (Pete Dye Canyon), Park City; 8) Park Meadows, Park City; 9) The Country Club, Salt Lake City and 10) Entrada at Snow Canyon, St. George.

Golf courses started out in Utah as private country clubs controlled and funded by their membership. Basically, it was a sport for rich white men.

One of the oldest courses in the capital city was in the 9th and 9th area of Gilmer Park. The first Salt Lake Country Club was where Forest Dale Golf Course is in Sugar House.

In the 1920s, golf became popular and people wanted accessibility to courses. And thus, Nibley Park Golf Course was created. The sport slowly grew but exploded when television began airing tournaments and people like Arnold Palmer and Lee Trevino became celebrities. During the 1960s, more than 20 public courses were created in the state of Utah.

Golf courses don't necessarily make a profit. But the argument for them is that they provide much-needed green space for birds and wildlife, as well as recreation options. Opponents argue that they need excessive amounts of water to exist.

In recent years, cities have funded projects to upgrade the watering systems at golf courses. Bonneville, by Hogle Zoo, put in an entirely new sprinkling system that responds electronically to water needs. That also included designating areas that will only ever be watered by nature.

Nine-hole Nibley Park (2780 So. 700 East) is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in May. What originally was the location of an amusement park, the small urban course is a favorite of local duffers and pros alike. It's hard to imagine that 150 years ago on these now-green lawns was a merry-go-round, a dance pavilion, racetrack and a ballpark.

Charles Nibley bought the resort and gave it to the city for recreational purposes so that "generations of men and women yet to come shall find healthful enjoyment and rare pleasure here in playing that splendid outdoor Scotch game of golf." People are working on a ceremonial event next month that will include descendants of Charles W. Nibley and local officials.