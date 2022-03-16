Spring Season

click to enlarge

The first day of spring is March 20. Spring is traditionally the time of the year when people start putting their homes on the market. They've gotten through all the year-end holidays, the crocuses are popping up in yards, it's warm enough in the day to paint outside trim and to cut down branches on limbs broken during the winter. So what are some good steps to get your home ready to go on the market? Here's the basics:

• What minor repairs are needed? Drippy faucet, running toilet? Fix the obvious and if you really want to get ahead of the game, drop $500 to a home inspection company to spend a few hours going from roof to foundation and everything in between at your property so that you can correct any issues that might scare away a buyer.

• "Pack and Purge" is my motto. Generally, pack up 50% of what's in the home, hanging on the walls and on top of counters. It's okay to put all the boxes in an organized fashion in a spare room, the garage or in the basement while you're on the market. Better yet, call for a U-Box and have U-Haul bring you a storage container to fill up that they will take back to a heated/air conditioned space until you need the items back. Use the universal "free" service by putting decent furniture out to the curb. You want rooms to look as big as they really are!

• Arrange your closets. That does mean taking out half of what's in there. You don't need your super warm winter clothes now, so those can be packed up. If you're anal enough, arrange hanging items by color and do a Marie Kondo and fold things better. Have a heart to heart with yourself/family as to what is worn out or damaged or what hasn't been used in a year and take those items to the charity of your choice. Or head to Uptown Cheapskate or another clothing reseller and make a few bucks off your clothes.

• Wash the windows inside and out. If you can afford it, have a professional do it for you, especially if it's a two-story house. Check how the home and yard has fared over the winter. Are gutters down? Singles missing from the roof? Trim around doors and windows needs scraping and painting? People coming to see your home look at eye level. I'm amazed how many sellers forget to repaint/clean their mailbox/mail slot, clean the front door (or re-stain or paint) and wipe down the doorbell switch. It's the first thing people see!

We're in a seller's market, virtually state-wide. Sure, you'll get offers if you put up a sign but you'll get more offers—and better ones—if you pay attention to this list and put in some sweat equity to make even more money.

It's true that a home that shows well and is staged properly will always get better offers and sell for more money.