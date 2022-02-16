click to enlarge

Last month, the median rent in Salt Lake City for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,088 and $1,391 for a two-bedroom, which is up almost 20% since COVID hit. This crappy fact came from the rental search site, apartmentlist.com. And despite thousands of apartment buildings coming on line as the developers complete them, we're still in a world of hurt for affordable rental housing along the Wasatch Front.

Savannah Cracraft, a property manager and owner of Partlow Investment Properties in Salt Lake City says: "[Landlords] are asking whatever they want to ask for rent. Inventory is limited, especially for homes with more bedrooms. Some two bedrooms can still be found for $1,200 but some landlords are asking $2,000 and more. I would say the average for a two-bedroom home is still $1,600 per month, which is higher than ever. All the new high-rise apartments have outrageous rents, but you can still find affordable options throughout the Salt Lake Valley if you search hard enough. You could find a four bedroom home for $2,000, but some landlords are asking more than $3,000 for the same property. I'm tellin' ya, rents are all over the map right now!"

Cracraft works for landlords in helping to find viable tenants for their properties. Both a criminal background and credit check are required to sign a lease with most of her property owners, which makes it virtually impossible for anyone with a felony record to get into housing. Sure, some folks are opting to stay home or move back home to save money for a decent rental or to buy a home, but uncertainty abounds for those on a month-to-month lease and tenants are shaking in their boots waiting for the next rent hike from their landlord.

There are several programs to help with rent assistance:

•The Housing Authority of the County of Salt Lake (801) 284-4400

•The West Valley City Housing Authority, (801) 963-3320

•The Housing Authority of Salt Lake City, (801) 487-2161

•Utah Non Profit Housing Corporation, (801) 364-6117

•The Road Home, (801) 363-1091

•Salt Lake Community Action Program, (801) 359-2444

•St. George Housing Authority, (435) 628-3648

•Ogden Housing Authority, (801) 627-5851

•Weber County Housing Authority, (801) 399-8681

•Housing Authority Carbon County, (801) 637-5170

•Asian Association of Utah, (801) 467-6060

There are also religious groups that offer aid outside of their congregations:

•Catholic Community Services, (801) 977-9119

•Christian Center of Park City, (801) 649-2260

•Jewish Family Services, (801) 746-4334

Funding is limited at all of the above-mentioned resources. But when you're in need, you may be able to bundle services from different charities—such as receiving food from one, rent help from another and job counseling from a third.