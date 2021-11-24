Miss, Ma'am, Sir

click to enlarge

I just got back from my annual National Association of Realtors convention in San Diego. The thousands attending were required to be vaccinated and wear masks anywhere indoors, so I felt pretty safe (yup, I believe in science). This is where we gather to learn about the latest trends and news in real estate not just in the United States, but around the world, as we are the largest trade organization of its kind here and are rapidly expanding around the globe.

One of the classes I was eager to attend was called "Reimagining Gender." I'm old enough to understand the difference between sex and gender, and frustrated enough to see how many from my industry are not quite up to snuff on language that is discriminatory and offensive to some folk. For example, it's important these days to find out what pronoun a person prefers when being addressed. I'm non-binary and present male. I prefer to be called "Them/They."

In addressing clients and customers, I know that the best rule of thumb is to keep communications gender-neutral. I use "Good morning" instead of "Hey ladies" or "Good morning boys" or "Thank you Ma'am." What's also relevant and important these days is how we describe properties in our MLS to make sure we abide by Fair Housing rules and regulations in our advertising. Examples: Instead of "His and Hers sinks" it's better to just say "two sinks" or a "double vanity." The trendy "she shed" needs to disappear from our language and instead describe additional structures as "extra outdoor space that could be used for hobbies, play or mediation."

I have found myself often advertising "mother-in-law" apartments to describe living spaces that aren't formally approved by any city building codes. I have to change my words to talk more about "accessory dwelling space" in, say, the basement or attic. No more "Man cave!" verbiage, either.

Another really commonly gendered term is "Master bedroom"—that adjective definitely has to be replaced in my future marketing. I think even saying "children's bedrooms" can be offensive to people who don't have or plan on having children.

Instead of an old ad like "Three bedroom home—huge master with Jack and Jill sinks, and cute kids play area," it might be more appropriate to simply say "Three bedroom home with luxurious main bedroom with en-suite bath, double sinks and mirrors, with a swell rec room/play area downstairs." This way I'll feel great about complying with my Association's Code of Ethics, the Federal Fair Housing Act and local rules and regulations.

Really, the biggest transaction of a person's life is most often buying a home. As realtors, we want everyone to have the best experience they can possibly have (despite the bidding wars!) and not feel discriminated against because of their gender identity, sex, race, color, religion or creed, national origin or ancestry, age, or disability.