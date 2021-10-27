 Spooky Stories | Urban Living
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

Urban Living

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Spooky Stories

Posted By on October 27, 2021, 4:00 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge urbanliving1-1.png

There are sooooo many cemeteries in Utah, I don't think I can count them all. For example, Cache County has 20, Garfield County has 14, Salt Lake County has 41 and Washington County has 34. Many are hard to find, several are abandoned but all have stories to tell.

My friend Linda Hilton wrote The Famous and Infamous: A Guide to the Salt Lake City Cemetery, a map of stories you can find at The King's English, Frost or Weller bookstores. I love to trade stories with her, especially since I was made an official docent of the Mercur graveyard just south of Tooele.

Hilton has many favorite graves at the Mount Calvary Cemetery and the Salt Lake City Cemetery, which is also the largest municipally owned cemetery in the country, taking up 120 acres. The first burial at the Salt Lake cemetery was in 1848, for the young daughter of a recently arrived pioneer by the name of George Wallace. He became the first sexton overseeing the grounds, burial records, maintenance and staff.

Hilton's three favorite graves are the "666 Lady," "Emo's Grave" and "The Oreo Guy." The 666 Lady is Lilly Gray who lived fromJune 6, 1881, to Nov. 14, 1958. Hilton says that Gray married a man named Elmer who was about 70 years old, and then she subsequently died of natural causes. Elmer was reportedly crazy as a loon and had "Victim of the Beast 666" etched into her gravestone. At one point, he was jailed in Salt Lake (unrelated to the death of his wife), and he claimed he was in jail "because Democrats kidnapped him" and he wanted out so he could "kill more Democrats!"

Emo's grave is so popular that Salt Lake Police guard the cemetery during Halloween. It's actually a mausoleum holding the ashes of one Jacob Moritz. His name is emblazoned above the door, so it's easy to find in the Jewish section of the cemetery. But there is no "Emo" name anywhere.

Moritz owned the Salt Lake City Brewing Co., and the building still stands at the curve of 400/500 South around 1000 East. Soon after his remains were interred, rumors about "Emo's grave" started up. Hilton says the urban legend states that if you walk backward three times around the mausoleum, light a match and talk to the door, Moritz might appear and/or talk back to you. Some ghost hunters claim it is one of the "10 most haunted sites" in the world.

Finally, at the nearby Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hilton says to look for the gravestone with the Oreo cookie on top. William Turnier worked at the National Biscuit Company (Nabisco) and designed the grass on the bottom of the Barnum's Animals Crackers box and the modern-day (well, circa 1952) distinctive Oreo cookie design of a shallow outside ring with 90 radial lines encircling 12 four-leaf clovers and a central, antenna-topped oval. His son said he always ate one Oreo before going to bed.

Happy haunting, kids. And stay out of cemeteries on Halloween—the cops and the ghosts will be watching you. Remember, cemeteries are always closed at night.

Trending

Fried and True
Derelict Duty
Got Ghosts?
A Halloweekend Guide
A New Redrox Backdrop
Top Stories
Advertisement:

About The Author

Babs Delay

Babs Delay
Bio:
 De Lay is realtor/broker/owner of Urban Utah Homes and Estates. She is a former member of the Utah Transit Authority's Board of Trustees.

More by Babs Delay

  • State of the State

    A new housing study released by Utah's Kem Gardner Institute is about the worst news a potential home buyer or renter could get, as the future of improving Utah's housing shortage is looking very grim.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Oct 20, 2021

  • Mixed News

    Such mixed news in the past few weeks about real estate!
    • By Babs Delay
    • Oct 13, 2021

  • Not-So-Dry Utah

    This past August, Utah reported that sales at its state-run and state-owned liquor stores brought in more than $517 million during fiscal year 2020-21.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Oct 6, 2021
  • More »

Latest in Urban Living

  • State of the State

    A new housing study released by Utah's Kem Gardner Institute is about the worst news a potential home buyer or renter could get, as the future of improving Utah's housing shortage is looking very grim.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Oct 20, 2021

  • Mixed News

    Such mixed news in the past few weeks about real estate!
    • By Babs Delay
    • Oct 13, 2021

  • Not-So-Dry Utah

    This past August, Utah reported that sales at its state-run and state-owned liquor stores brought in more than $517 million during fiscal year 2020-21.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Oct 6, 2021
  • More »
Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2021 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation