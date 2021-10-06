 Not-So-Dry Utah | Urban Living
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

Urban Living

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Not-So-Dry Utah

Posted By on October 6, 2021, 4:00 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge urbanliving1-1.png

This past August, Utah reported that sales at its state-run and state-owned liquor stores brought in more than $517 million during fiscal year 2020-21. That was a 3.4% increase over the previous year, which included the initial, pre-vaccine era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Higher alcohol-by-volume (ABV) beer, wine and liquor are available at Utah's 41 state liquor stores, which are generally open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to anywhere between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., depending on location. All stores are closed on Sundays. Most of the profits, after expenses, go into the state's general fund (a portion of liquor earnings is earmarked for programs like public school lunches and underage drinking prevention).

Drag star Bianca Del Rio recently bemoaned on stage during her standup comedy show at the Capitol Theatre that "There's no liquor in Utah on Sundays!" My wife and I knew better and brought her a bottle of Five Husbands vodka as a pre-show gift to prove that we aren't all Lame-anites in this town. You can get a cocktail on Sundays here, you just can't go to a liquor store to buy the booze for your drink.

Del Rio should know to avoid touring in Kansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, as they are all dry states by default—counties must specifically authorize the sale of alcohol in order for it to be legal and subject to their own state's liquor laws. There are seven states who own the liquor stores and the exclusive right to sell liquor: Alabama, Idaho, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia.

We aren't a dry state at all. A dry state is one where the manufacturing, distribution, importation and sale of alcohol is illegal or extremely restricted. While no U.S. state is completely dry today, dry counties within the states still exist.

If you travel abroad, there are 14 countries where drinking alcohol is illegal, most of which are under Islamic law. If you get caught drinking, you could go to jail and/or be deported immediately!

Yes, it can be a pain in the ass to get a drink in Utah when and where you want it. With the addition this summer of state-run liquor stores in Herriman, Saratoga Springs, Farmington and Taylorsville, more Utahns have better access to their booze. The state also listened to Utah's Jewish community this year, which requested year-round access to kosher wines and liquors in Salt Lake and Park City stores—with better signage to point out what's actually been labeled kosher—rather than just a few choices around the High Holidays.

Our new airport managed to convince the Utah Legislature last year that it needed 13 licenses for lounges, and that liquor could be sold on any day from 8 a.m. until midnight. Alcohol licenses in the state are granted per population of a specific area, whereas the airport's licenses are related to the number of passengers passing through each year. So as your Thanksgiving and Christmas travel plans are getting made, know that whether your destination is wet or dry, you can survive Salt Lake's new airport hell with a pre-board "bloody"!

Trending

Hot Stuff
If These Walls Could Talk
Dreadful Divas
Scare Packages
Antagonistic Allies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

About The Author

Babs Delay

Babs Delay
Bio:
 De Lay is realtor/broker/owner of Urban Utah Homes and Estates. She is a former member of the Utah Transit Authority's Board of Trustees.

More by Babs Delay

  • Bubble Trouble

    Uh oh! Is the bubble bursting? Park City's Board of Realtors reports that all three of their major weekly stats—new, pending and closed listings—continue to drop when compared to 2020.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Sep 29, 2021

  • Fall Checkup

    Before winter sets in, it's good to prevent maintenance issues.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Sep 22, 2021

  • California Blues

    There's always something to surprise me, and a few Sundays ago I had to stop and read a full-page ad a few times.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Sep 15, 2021
  • More »

Latest in Urban Living

  • Bubble Trouble

    Uh oh! Is the bubble bursting? Park City's Board of Realtors reports that all three of their major weekly stats—new, pending and closed listings—continue to drop when compared to 2020.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Sep 29, 2021

  • Fall Checkup

    Before winter sets in, it's good to prevent maintenance issues.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Sep 22, 2021

  • California Blues

    There's always something to surprise me, and a few Sundays ago I had to stop and read a full-page ad a few times.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Sep 15, 2021
  • More »
Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2021 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation