Market Time!

Even with pandemics, riots, housing shortages and traffic jams, the world continues to turn—literally. This time of year, the North Pole of the Earth tilts toward the Sun, bringing the summer solstice on June 20 and the Northern Hemisphere's warm growing season—which means farmers markets will be popping up all over.

Salt Lake City's first farmers' markets could be found in the Marmalade neighborhood. Travel up the western slope of Capitol Hill, east of 300 West and north of 300 North, above the Marmalade branch of the City Library, and you'll find streets named Apricot, Quince and Almond. These names remind us of the orchards planted in the early 20th century by Utah settlers.

I've heard tales of pioneers bringing seeds on the long trek to Utah or having young saplings shipped by wagon and later by train to plant in orchards on these hills. The women would turn the ripe fruit into jams and marmalades, and on Saturdays, they would gather at the bottom of the hill to sell or swap goods with neighbors. The tradition continues as markets are in full operation around the state.

The mother of all public markets is the Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park, held Saturdays, June through October, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The Downtown Alliance of Salt Lake created this wonderful weekly event in 1992.

Here, you'll find locally grown fruits, vegetables, nuts and meats plus local craft vendors and food trucks galore. The market accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments using a wooden token program. Visit slcfarmermarket.org to find out about SNAP and other programs.

Farmers markets are also proliferating beyond downtown, with new ones coming online every year. A few to check out this summer include (note: days and times subject to change): Liberty Park (600 E. 900 South, Fridays, 4 p.m. until dusk); Murray (Wheeler Historic Farm, Sundays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 296 E. Murray Park Way, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.); Ninth West Farmers Market (formerly the People's Market, International Peace Gardens, 1000 S. 900 West, Sundays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.); South Jordan (1600 Towne Center Drive, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.); Sugar House (1030 Sugarmont Drive, Sundays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. starting Aug. 1); Sunnyvale Park Farmers Market (4013 S. 700 West, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.); West Jordan (Jordan Landing, Thursdays, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.).

Outside of town, there's Park City (Park City Mountain Resort, Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.) and the Park Silly Sunday Market (Main Street, Sundays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.); Ogden (25th Street, Saturdays, 8 a.m. -1 p.m.); Logan (Cache County Courthouse, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.); Orem Sunset (Orem City Center Park, Wednesdays, 5 p.m.-9p.m.); Provo (Pioneer Park, Saturdays, 9 a.m. -2 p.m.) and LaVell Edwards Stadium (213 E. University Pkwy., Thursdays, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.); St. George (Ancestor Square, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon) and many, many more.

Visit utahfarmersmarketnetwork.org for more listings.

My favorite Chinese restaurant, the Hong Kong Tea House on 200 South, is the only Asian restaurant I know of in Utah that serves "farm to table" with produce from their own farm. They also have a booth each week at the Downtown Farmers Market.