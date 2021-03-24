Rent Relief Is Here

click to enlarge

Have you been struggling to pay your landlord the rent that's due? Behind on utilities? The Emergency Rental Assistance program is now open for applications in Utah. This covers renters' expenses from March 13, 2020, to December of this year if you qualify, and here are the requirements:

• Combined household income at or below 80% of area median income.

• Someone in the household has qualified for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19.

• Household is experiencing housing instability (for example, received a past due utility or rent or eviction notice, or living in unsafe or unhealthy living conditions).

• Applicant resides in the household and is on the lease.

You can speed up the process and be prioritized if you have been unemployed for at least 90 days or are living at or below the 50% area median income. The Census Bureau reports the median household income in 2019 is $60,676 and lower in other counties of the state.

To apply for assistance, visit the website rentrelief.utah.gov. This site works for both tenants and landlords who apply on behalf of their tenants late on rent. Fill out an application and take photos of documents they require—such as your federal 1040 or W-2 forms—then load them onto the site. The process will be quicker if you can work directly with your landlord to get their W-9, a ledger showing the outstanding rent and late fees you're being charged, your income verification such as a 2020 tax form and recent pay stubs, any unemployment insurance history, any past due utility bills and an eviction notice, if that's relevant.

I want to mention here that if you're experiencing housing stress, you may also need food for yourself or your family. The Utah Food Bank is helping to fight hunger statewide (in 2020, they distributed 52.9 million pounds of food, or 44.1 million meals to Utahns facing hunger). They report that 1 in 5 kids here are unsure where their next meal will come from. They are always looking for donations of money, food and volunteer time to assist their 203 partners across the state. Last year, they got much of their food donated from programs like Grocery Rescue (16 million pounds from 270 grocery stores), national commercial donations from Feeding America, USDA commodities, local growers and food drives. The website utahfoodbank.org/get-help will assist you in finding a food pantry or mobile food pantry near you.

Finally, if you are lost in the muck of life, overwhelmed and out of answers, we have a great resource in just dialing 211 for help. They are there 24/7 for you to chat with, text, email or call for statewide resources in housing, food, mental-health assistance, medical referrals, coronavirus information, distance learning and tutoring, transportation and human services. And there's no cost to contact them anytime, thanks to the United Way .