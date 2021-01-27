 Let Us Pray! | Urban Living
DONATE

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you.

Urban Living

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Let Us Pray!

Posted By on January 27, 2021, 4:00 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge urbanliving1-1.png

A new year, and a new president and VP. I cannot imagine leading the country in such challenging times as these. Sure, there's a horrible pandemic, and we need to find a cure for it or at least get it under control, but there's a huge economic problem facing us due to the virus. Hundreds of thousands of businesses have closed across the nation, and the numbers will be grim this year as many file bankruptcy.

Let's step back to January 2009, when Barack Obama became the country's 44th president. The United States had nearly collapsed due to bank fraud and a recession that had boiled up the previous year, and Obama had to basically rescue the country from bankruptcy. Working both sides of the aisle, he got the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009—the biggest economic stimulus package this country had ever seen—passed and signed a month after he took office. By the time he left office eight years later, the U.S. economy had gained 11.6 million jobs and home prices rose 20% (but the home-ownership rate hit the lowest point in half a century). For more statistical indicators of Obama's eight years in office, visit: factcheck.org/2017/09/obamas-final-numbers

When people lost their homes in the aftermath of the Great Recession, a number of full-time Realtors became experts in short sales. In fact, those specializing in short sales were worth their weight in gold!

A short sale is when a homeowner who is behind in payments and facing foreclosure sells their home, with the bank's permission, at a price that is less than what they owe on their mortgage. It was a total nightmare for us professionals as well as homeowners in financial distress because there was no guarantee you'd ever be able to speak to someone at the bank holding the note on the home. And when you did track a representative down, they'd be gone a week later. It became almost a science for us to get a homeowner through the process before the sheriff came knocking at their door demanding they leave because the bank had taken back the home in the formal foreclosure process.

There was a bad after-effect once a homeowner completed a successful short sale of their property. Simply, they would have a noticeably big stain on their credit rating for a long time, which would make it impossible for them to buy a home again. Time passed and several years later, we saw lenders changing credit requirements and rules to bring in new customers for home mortgage loans. A bad economy and people's bad credit records were why home ownership hit such a low rate during Obama's tenure in the White House. According to chicagofed.org, there were approximately 3.8 million foreclosures from 2007-2010 in this country.

Biden and Harris are facing COVID-caused economic chaos as they sit in their newly sanitized offices with their plans to help us all see our way to national prosperity again. My prayers are with them.

About The Author

Babs Delay

Babs Delay
Bio:
 De Lay is realtor/broker/owner of Urban Utah Homes and Estates. She is a former member of the Utah Transit Authority's Board of Trustees.

More by Babs Delay

  • The One for You?

    If you haven't seen the thread on social media, go search for "The One Bel Air." You'll find photos and details on California's most expensive home for sale—a 105,000-square-foot property that someone will call home in the future.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Jan 20, 2021

  • The Impacts of COVID

    Many of you are probably addicted to "house porn" and love to look at properties for sale online because the annual report keeps data about this topic. Here are some nuggets of information from the most recent report that might surprise you:
    • By Babs Delay
    • Jan 13, 2021

  • 2021 Outlook

    The No. 1 question people ask me about real estate is: Will housing prices go up or down in 2021? Followed by: Should we buy or sell?
    • By Babs Delay
    • Jan 6, 2021
  • More »

Latest in Urban Living

  • The One for You?

    If you haven't seen the thread on social media, go search for "The One Bel Air." You'll find photos and details on California's most expensive home for sale—a 105,000-square-foot property that someone will call home in the future.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Jan 20, 2021

  • The Impacts of COVID

    Many of you are probably addicted to "house porn" and love to look at properties for sale online because the annual report keeps data about this topic. Here are some nuggets of information from the most recent report that might surprise you:
    • By Babs Delay
    • Jan 13, 2021

  • 2021 Outlook

    The No. 1 question people ask me about real estate is: Will housing prices go up or down in 2021? Followed by: Should we buy or sell?
    • By Babs Delay
    • Jan 6, 2021
  • More »
Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2021 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation