 The One for You? | Urban Living
Urban Living

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The One for You?

Posted By on January 20, 2021, 4:00 AM

click to enlarge urbanliving1-1.png

If you haven't seen the thread on social media, go search for "The One Bel Air." You'll find photos and details on California's most expensive home for sale—a 105,000-square-foot property that someone will call home in the future. Kept secret until now, its all-new construction has been going on for about eight years. But trust me, it's long been the talk of the town for high-end Realtors, investors and developers in the Los Angeles area.

Picture this estate floating above the city of Los Angeles atop its own hill, surrounded on three sides by a moat and a 400-foot-long jogging track. Going through the main entry, you pass a water enclosure, a bridge and a large sculpture mounted on the floor that rotates under a custom glass Murano chandelier. Even getting a tour is challenging because where would you start? There's 42 bathrooms, 21 bedrooms and a 5,500-square-foot master suite. Amenities include a 30-seat movie theater, a four-lane bowling alley, a 30-car garage with two display turntables, and five swimming pools. Of course, there's a full-service spa with a hair and beauty salon that surely the Housewives of Salt Lake City would fight over to use before attending a gala in the intentional philanthropy wing that can hold 200 guests.

Around 600 workers were needed to build this mansion of mansions, and it will not be topped in size by any other LA projects, thanks to newly approved city ordinances that regulate the size of homes. The asking price is $340 million and that includes the art and designer furniture in the home.

Back in Utah, the highest price for a home sold in 2020 was $19,250,000, for a home at the Colony at White Pine in Park City. The two-story new construction featured 13,510 square feet, six bedrooms, nine baths and a five-car garage. Located in a cul-de-sac, the home's mountain contemporary style fit in well for the area. Views from 16-foot walls of glass looked out across a small lake and wooded property over 3 acres of prime Utah forest. The architects made sure that every room of the house had views of the mountain range. California may have ocean views, but this Utah home offers ski-in/ski-out access to the Canyons Village ski area. Amenities inside the home included a "bento" room, which was a bunkroom with six bento-style beds and a large communal-style bath. The upper level of the home features a massive game room.

Currently, the highest-priced home for sale in Utah can be found in Springville. The asking price of $48 million includes 17,493 square feet, seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and four family rooms—all on 3,400 acres on the Left Fork of Hobble Creek Canyon on land that varies in elevation from 5,700 feet to over 9,100 feet. Hmm ... mountain or ocean view?

About The Author

Babs Delay

Babs Delay
Bio:
 De Lay is realtor/broker/owner of Urban Utah Homes and Estates. She is a former member of the Utah Transit Authority's Board of Trustees.

