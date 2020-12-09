 Insane Market | Urban Living

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

Urban Living

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Insane Market

Posted By on December 9, 2020, 4:00 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge urbanliving1-1.png

Pity the poor real-estate buyer right now in today's insane seller's market. I listed a home in Millcreek a few weeks back using a specific marketing strategy that ended up getting the seller 24 offers within three days. Nowadays, most buyers will offer slightly above asking price, and a few wild offers even include "escalation clauses" where the buyer is willing to pay up to 20% above the asking price.

Let me backtrack and explain what a seller's market is. It means the available inventory is less than the number of buyers wanting to buy homes. I'm seeing about half as many homes for sale right as there was a year ago.

An escalation clause in a buyer's offer might read something like the following: "Buyer will offer seller's asking price, but if there are multiple offers, buyer is willing to pay 'X' over the highest bona fide offer, not to exceed 'Y.'" For example, if a home is listed at $450,000, a buyer might offer the asking price, but if the seller receives six offers, the buyer's escalation clause says the buyer will pay $1,500 over the highest offer received by the seller—not to exceed a sales price of, say, $475,000. The escalation clause doesn't guarantee the buyer will win the battle for the home because the seller is free to accept whatever offer they choose.

I have seen sellers accept lower offers because they were charmed by a letter written by the prospective buyer(s) or because they knew the buyer.

But above all, the cash buyer is beating out all the other buyers these days, especially cash buyers who write contracts with no contingencies. What are purchase contract contingencies? To paraphrase language in the Utah Association of Realtors' real-estate purchase contract, there are three contingencies, or protections, built into the real-estate purchase:

1. Buyer's right to have the property inspected by anyone they choose, and buyer can cancel the contract without penalty by a certain date;

2. Buyer's right to cancel the contract without penalty if the property does not appraise for the purchase price;

3. Buyer's right to cancel if buyer's loan is denied by the lender.

Cash buyers are often "flippers" who intend to purchase, update and sell/flip the home for a large profit. Savvy cash buyers will present offers with no contingencies and offer a fast closing to the seller. If you currently own a dwelling, you probably get dozens of postcards per week that offer to "buy your home for cash." Beware of such offers because their strategy often include getting you to accept their cash offer, and then they have the home "inspected" and come back and tell you there's a ton of things wrong with the home. And if you still want them to buy, you have to discount your price to get your money out quickly. Flippers like these take advantage of people facing foreclosure and find them in public records of foreclosure notices.

Whether you're a buyer or seller in this real estate market, know you need a strategy and call a professional!

About The Author

Babs Delay

Babs Delay
Bio:
 De Lay is realtor/broker/owner of Urban Utah Homes and Estates. She is a former member of the Utah Transit Authority's Board of Trustees.

More by Babs Delay

  • A Sense of Foreboding

    You or someone in your group may be asking WTF do we have to look forward to on the economic horizon?
    • By Babs Delay
    • Dec 2, 2020

  • Bulging Out

    If you haven't noticed, downtowns are becoming graveyards. People are working at home now, and there's no need for a commute when offices in high rises are closed.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Nov 25, 2020

  • Two Polls

    Just when you think you've seen the last of polling for 2020, here come two new polls that you might want to take note of and see what happens.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Nov 18, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Urban Living

  • A Sense of Foreboding

    You or someone in your group may be asking WTF do we have to look forward to on the economic horizon?
    • By Babs Delay
    • Dec 2, 2020

  • Bulging Out

    If you haven't noticed, downtowns are becoming graveyards. People are working at home now, and there's no need for a commute when offices in high rises are closed.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Nov 25, 2020

  • Two Polls

    Just when you think you've seen the last of polling for 2020, here come two new polls that you might want to take note of and see what happens.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Nov 18, 2020
  • More »
Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation