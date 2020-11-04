 Third Quarter | Urban Living

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

Urban Living

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Third Quarter

Posted By on November 4, 2020, 4:00 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge urbanliving1-1.png

The Wasatch Front Regional Multiple Listing Service has released its third-quarter real estate stats, and no surprise, sales prices are up—sellers are dancing in the streets (hopefully with masks) and buyers are in tears. The Salt Lake market median sales price has jumped about $20,000 from the first quarter—and the median home price now is up to $384,000. This is, in my opinion, due to the very few homes and properties available for sale. Another trend we're seeing is that younger buyers and seniors still want condos downtown within walking distance to bars, restaurants and social activities.

With the COVID-19 virus, offices and businesses have closed, and employees have been sent home to work. With nothing to do outside of work, many employees have been able to save for a down payment to buy a home. Plus, Utah's conservative state budget is attractive to out-of-state businesses considering locating here, and the tech industry is recruiting talent faster than the speed of light. It all means that home buyers are flocking to Utah in droves.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2018, Utah's population grew three times faster than the national average, and last year, one of every six Utahns moved. About 400,000 of us changed homes within the state boundaries, another 100,000 emigrated from other states and about 22,000 came from abroad (including Latter-day Saints returning missionaries).

And folks aren't just moving to Salt Lake City but also south to St. George, one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the nation. Want to retire and build your love shack down in southern Utah? Plan on at least 10 months from signing your contract to getting the keys. Labor is scarce, building costs are rising fast due to lumber shortages and demand is insanely high.

Thousands of apartments are being built along the Wasatch Front, and yet there still is a huge imbalance of available affordable housing for those working to construct all of this new growth. COVID-19 is forcing some people out of their rentals and onto the streets. Even the quiet burgs are starting to see the unsheltered begging at major intersections. The Salt Lake Chamber CEO recently referred to the influx of homeless camps on our streets as "bedlam."

Where does housing go from here? Nationally, cities are looking at throwing out zoning that allows only for single-family homes in neighborhoods to open up those same areas to permit multi-family housing such as duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes and ADUs (accessory dwelling units). Locally, Ivory Homes is attempting to erect 45 homes in the high Avenues, with each home allowed to have a rental unit on the same plot of land.

As I like to say, "They ain't building any more land, and something's gotta give!"

About The Author

Babs Delay

Babs Delay
Bio:
 De Lay is realtor/broker/owner of Urban Utah Homes and Estates. She is a former member of the Utah Transit Authority's Board of Trustees.

More by Babs Delay

  • Landmarks

    When I'm getting ready to list a really old home, I love to research tidbits about the original owners that might bring a smile to potential buyers or even imply there might be ghosts in the closets.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Oct 28, 2020

  • Zoo Blues

    We're quickly killing our planet—with little being done to stop the pollution and destruction of wilderness, oceans and species.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Oct 21, 2020

  • New Housing Projects

    There are so many cranes in the air along the Wasatch Front erecting high rise-apartments and office towers, I can barely keep track of it—can you? Oddly, there's still a lot of vacancy signs on standing apartment projects.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Oct 14, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Urban Living

  • Landmarks

    When I'm getting ready to list a really old home, I love to research tidbits about the original owners that might bring a smile to potential buyers or even imply there might be ghosts in the closets.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Oct 28, 2020

  • Zoo Blues

    We're quickly killing our planet—with little being done to stop the pollution and destruction of wilderness, oceans and species.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Oct 21, 2020

  • New Housing Projects

    There are so many cranes in the air along the Wasatch Front erecting high rise-apartments and office towers, I can barely keep track of it—can you? Oddly, there's still a lot of vacancy signs on standing apartment projects.
    • By Babs Delay
    • Oct 14, 2020
  • More »
Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation