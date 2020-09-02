 'O' Zones | Urban Living

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

Urban Living

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

'O' Zones

Posted By on September 2, 2020, 4:00 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge urbanliving1-1.png

During my first two years of high school in Arizona, I took a yellow bus from Sedona to Jerome and back again—that is, unless I had band practice (yup, band geek) or a game. We stopped at every ranch road between the two towns, and it took a mighty long time to get up that mountain where the old mine, ghost town and high school were located.

It was a drive full of "opportunity curves" on the s-turns—you know, when you sat next to someone you had a crush on, and when the bus turned and tilted, you would slide in that person's direction, so you were really, really physically close for a minute. It worked for one young boy who had a crush on me; he stole some Prince Matchabelli cologne and gave it to me in exchange for a kiss.

Those sliding bus moments are completely different than "opportunity zones" that are now in the spotlight in national politics. One side claims they invented them, while the other side is taking credit. What is the truth? O zones were created in a bipartisan effort by Congress in 2017 as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It moves money into areas in the country designated by census tracts where poverty rates are at least 20% and the median family income of the area is no greater than 80% of the area median. That money is supposed to help small businesses and fund real estate developments for affordable housing. If fully funded, more than $6 trillion dollars could trickle down to communities across the country.

There are 46 zones designated in Utah, with seven in the Salt Lake area: Magna, Glendale, Fairpark, Poplar Grove, Granary/downtown and Depot/downtown.

Business incentives for the zones include RDA loans for building renovations, new construction and low-interest economic development loans to businesses. Salt Lake City is the only city in Utah with a Foreign Trade Zone where the proposed Inland Port is to be located to eliminate custom duties (taxes) on products stored there and a Green Recycle Market Development Zone to encourage recycling businesses to locate in the capital city. Through the Industrial Assistance Fund, there's funding to create jobs that pay higher than the median county wages, for employees retention, to bring film production to the state and to give tax exemption for manufacturing start-ups.

Basically, lots of money is available if you know how to find it. The feds, state and cities are all on the bus, ready to lean your way if you reach for the opportunity curve that may help your business succeed. There are approximately 8,700 O zones across the country, and critics call it "welfare for the wealthy," because only the wealthy can afford to build housing, create manufacturing or need tax breaks. You'll be hearing more about it during this campaign season.

Read more about it here: slc.gov/ed/businessresources/financing

About The Author

Babs Delay

Babs Delay
Bio:
 De Lay is realtor/broker/owner of Urban Utah Homes and Estates. She is a former member of the Utah Transit Authority's Board of Trustees.

More by Babs Delay

  • Housing Zoom

    On Sept. 29, I've been asked by the Wasatch Front Regional Council and Land Use Institute to join a Zoom call (like I knew what those were a year ago? —no!) and be on a panel about affordable housing, the history of red lining in Utah and how old rules of overt discrimination against minorities have trickled down into housing trends today.
    • by Babs Delay
    • Aug 26, 2020

  • Housing Help

    If you're lucky (or unlucky) enough to receive unemployment benefits from the State of Utah, hopefully you know that you also can apply for rental assistance through the Utah Department of Workforce Services/Homeless Prevention Plan.
    • by Babs Delay
    • Aug 19, 2020

  • Fly Away

    • by Babs Delay
    • Aug 12, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Urban Living

  • Housing Zoom

    On Sept. 29, I've been asked by the Wasatch Front Regional Council and Land Use Institute to join a Zoom call (like I knew what those were a year ago? —no!) and be on a panel about affordable housing, the history of red lining in Utah and how old rules of overt discrimination against minorities have trickled down into housing trends today.
    • by Babs Delay
    • Aug 26, 2020

  • Housing Help

    If you're lucky (or unlucky) enough to receive unemployment benefits from the State of Utah, hopefully you know that you also can apply for rental assistance through the Utah Department of Workforce Services/Homeless Prevention Plan.
    • by Babs Delay
    • Aug 19, 2020

  • Fly Away

    • by Babs Delay
    • Aug 12, 2020
  • More »
Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation