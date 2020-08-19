 Housing Help | Urban Living

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

Urban Living

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Housing Help

Posted By on August 19, 2020, 4:00 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge urbanliving1-1.png

If you're lucky (or unlucky) enough to receive unemployment benefits from the State of Utah, hopefully you know that you also can apply for rental assistance through the Utah Department of Workforce Services/Homeless Prevention Plan. It's hard to keep track of all the available help out there given that there are 45 signing documents that may not hold up in court and a Congress that can't seem to figure out anything. We do know that the extra $600 in unemployment benefits ran out and people are in danger of not being able to pay their rent.

By allocating funds for rent/mortgage and/or utilities, the state's emergency assistance program helps folks who don't have enough money to prevent becoming homeless or have their utilities shut off. There are eight conditions that must be met to get help:

1. The family must have lost their home or be about to lose their home or their utilities because they have past-due payments that resulted from an event (a crisis) that happened beyond the control of the family.

2. The family must be able to keep their housing or utilities or find new housing with a single rent, deposit, mortgage or utility payment.

3. The family must show how it will make past due payments and pay future months' rent, mortgage or utility payments after the crisis has been solved.

4. The family must have already tried all other means of getting the money to pay or tried to set up a repayment plan.

5. The value of all the household assets and things the family owns cannot be more than $2,000. These include assets and possessions that are immediately available to the family members.

6. The household's total income per month cannot be more than 185% of the Standard Needs Budget (SNB), based on the household's size. (Visit jobs.utah.gov/customereducation/apply/incomecharts.html for income limits.)

7. The payment is available once in a 12-month period.

8. The household must have at least one dependent child who is under 18 living in their home.

You can apply at a Workforce Service location in the state or talk to nonprofit dealing with housing issues like the YWCA, Shelter the Homeless, Community Development Corp., etc. Better yet, use the 211 hotline for Essential Community Services. It's a free phone number like 911 that helps you find services. It's especially good if you are elderly, disabled, don't speak English as a primary language and/or are new to the area. The information and referral service was set up a few years ago and is priceless and works in every state in the U.S. to help find resources for housing assistance and emergency housing as well as myriad other services. Cross your fingers that more will come from Congress soon!

About The Author

Babs Delay

Babs Delay
Bio:
 De Lay is realtor/broker/owner of Urban Utah Homes and Estates. She is a former member of the Utah Transit Authority's Board of Trustees.

More by Babs Delay

  • Fly Away

    • by Babs Delay
    • Aug 12, 2020

  • Who CARES?

    As Congress battles over another pandemic bail-out bill, the CARES Act expires. For many, the $600 unemployment checks and the $1,200 relief check were great, but even better was the rental relief for tenants.
    • by Babs Delay
    • Aug 5, 2020

  • Not in My Suburb

    The 1968 Act prohibited discrimination in renting, selling or financing of housing based on race, religion, national origin and sex (and was amended to include handicap and family status).
    • by Babs Delay
    • Jul 29, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Urban Living

  • Fly Away

    • by Babs Delay
    • Aug 12, 2020

  • Who CARES?

    As Congress battles over another pandemic bail-out bill, the CARES Act expires. For many, the $600 unemployment checks and the $1,200 relief check were great, but even better was the rental relief for tenants.
    • by Babs Delay
    • Aug 5, 2020

  • Not in My Suburb

    The 1968 Act prohibited discrimination in renting, selling or financing of housing based on race, religion, national origin and sex (and was amended to include handicap and family status).
    • by Babs Delay
    • Jul 29, 2020
  • More »
Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation