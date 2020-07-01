 Kolob Glamping | Urban Living

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

Urban Living

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Kolob Glamping

Posted By on July 1, 2020, 4:00 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge urbanliving1-1.png

As a licensed Utah broker, I can sell properties statewide. Most agents are members of at least one Realtor board, but I am lucky enough to belong to both the Salt Lake and the Washington County boards and just listed a home in Sun River in Bloomington. On my travels south to meet with the family, I stopped to see my friend, Julie, who owns a flower shop in the old part of downtown Hurricane. I hadn't been there in decades and thought for sure I had gone the wrong way from St. George, because no sooner had I left the St. George city limits than I was at a Walmart and wall-to-wall housing. The patio-home retirement lifestyle has pushed out of St. George and is quickly eating up surrounding developable land.

The buzz, though, among locals is not so much the growth of homes but a type of temporary housing, known as "glamping," popping up quietly here and there but now arriving loudly at nearby private property.

Many folks who travel to Zion National Park come through Hurricane and stay there because lodging in Springdale just outside the park is often full. The quiet beauty of the area is a treasure to locals and travelers alike, and Utah has such done a great job promoting its parks and landscapes that visiting them nowadays can be a nightmare of traffic and overcrowding.

For those seeking a more rustic experience, glamping resorts such as Zion Ponderosa Ranch in Orderville and Moonlight Oasis in Virgin have opened to meet the demand, but one project called Above Zion is now being proposed on 1,700 acres in and around Kolob Reservoir and Kolob Creek. Its various glamping sites could host up to 4,000 people at a time if their game plan of 2,000 sites comes to fruition. The developer, Ian Crowe, is a St. George real estate broker who wants to offer glamping sites, RV pads and primitive sites for more tourists to come to Southern Utah. The project will also require utilities, water, sewer as well as roads to the various planned locations.

To get glampers up and above Zion to see the wonders of Kolob, the developer will need a conditional-use permit from the planning commission. Locals have gotten wind of the plans and are justly concerned about the project's impacts to roads, water and ecosystems/nature in general. So many people wanted to chime in at a recent planning commission meeting that officials had to end the meeting to regroup later.

With Above Zion's high altitude (8000-plus feet above sea level), it will be snowed-in during winter months, so it won't have year-round access, but it's a great place for night sky watching. Kolob is a star or planet described in the Book of Abraham, a Latter-day Saint text that said to have been translated from an Egyptian papyrus scroll by Joseph Smith. You might even be able to see Kolob if you look hard enough when you camp, or maybe glamp, up there in the future.

About The Author

Babs Delay

Babs Delay
Bio:
 De Lay is realtor/broker/owner of Urban Utah Homes and Estates. She is a former member of the Utah Transit Authority's Board of Trustees.

More by Babs Delay

  • Change Afoot

    • by Babs Delay
    • Jun 24, 2020

  • Red Lining

    In the U.S., housing discrimination against African Americans was so intense that, in the 1930s, the Home Owners' Loan Corporation created color-coded maps of neighborhoods said to be high risk for loan defaults.
    • by Babs Delay
    • Jun 17, 2020

  • Symbol of Hate

    • by Babs Delay
    • Jun 10, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Urban Living

  • Change Afoot

    • by Babs Delay
    • Jun 24, 2020

  • Red Lining

    In the U.S., housing discrimination against African Americans was so intense that, in the 1930s, the Home Owners' Loan Corporation created color-coded maps of neighborhoods said to be high risk for loan defaults.
    • by Babs Delay
    • Jun 17, 2020

  • Symbol of Hate

    • by Babs Delay
    • Jun 10, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation