 Covid Contracts | Urban Living

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism. DONATE

Urban Living

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Covid Contracts

Posted By on April 1, 2020, 4:00 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge urbanliving1-1.png

Real estate buyers and sellers are still out in the market, as evidenced by the listings and contracts coming into my office every day. At the time of this writing Salt Lake County didn't hadn't yet enforced a "stay home" mandate, meaning properties could still be shown (safely, within CDC recommendations). There's always the option for virtual tours to enable buyers to see a home, as well as Google maps. But what if, during the contract period, the buyer or seller contracts COVID-19?

To have a valid legal contract of any kind, it must have a beginning and ending date. That's Real Estate 101. As an example, you offer to list a home for three months, and once the three months pass, you can renew your contract, find another agent or take it off the market. Or, you make an offer on a home and agree with the seller to close escrow in 30 days. But what happens if one or more of the parties becomes ill with COVID-19? Has either side violated the contract because they can't perform?

The Utah Association of Realtors has come up with an addendum to incorporate into the sales contract only, which states that the virus "may cause unanticipated delays or render the REPC (purchase contract) impossible or commercially unreasonable for buyer or seller to perform their respective contractual obligations under the REPC by the settlement deadline. This may include but are not limited to: 1) a confirmed diagnosis ... 2) a mandatory or self-imposed quarantine of buyer or seller ... 3) hospitalization of buyer or seller ... 4) local or federal imposed travel restrictions ... 5) underwriting or loan processing delays ... 6) delays with escrow or title services ... and/or 7) any other COVID-19 related issues that [are] not within reasonable control of buyer or seller."

The parties, by signing the form, agree that there is an automatic extension of the buyers "due diligence"—inspection deadline, appraisal and financing deadline—if anyone in the deal becomes immediately affected by the virus. It also gives the buyer or seller the right to extend the settlement deadline of the contract for up to 30 days. What happens if one of the parties is sick for more than 30 days? I think they would agree to extend the contract again, or to mutually end the contract.

The use of the form isn't mandatory, just like the state's "Stay Safe, Stay Home" order isn't mandatory ... yet. But why wouldn't you use it to protect your client in a transaction during this extremely unusual time in our country?

Finally, if you're applying to refinance or get a home loan, know that lenders will be taking a closer look at borrowers working in industries that have had huge layoffs: travel, tourism, leisure, hospitality, entertainment, auto sales, personal care, restaurant, retail sales and fitness, to make sure their job is still intact.

About The Author

Babs Delay

Babs Delay
Bio:
 De Lay is realtor/broker/owner of Urban Utah Homes and Estates. She is a former member of the Utah Transit Authority's Board of Trustees.

More by Babs Delay

  • Pandemic

    Our local markets started off strong in 2020 with a wonderful boost of mortgage rates under 4%. Now—with the stock market dropping all of its gains in a decade and folks' 401(k) plans looking sickly at best—sellers are scared.
    • by Babs Delay
    • Mar 25, 2020

  • Green Play

    I've written about self-made local millionaire Dell Loy Hansen before. He's the guy who owns the RSL soccer team, and is president of Wasatch Property Management Inc.
    • by Babs Delay
    • Mar 18, 2020

  • APPROVED, DAMN IT!

    • by Babs Delay
    • Mar 11, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Urban Living

  • Pandemic

    Our local markets started off strong in 2020 with a wonderful boost of mortgage rates under 4%. Now—with the stock market dropping all of its gains in a decade and folks' 401(k) plans looking sickly at best—sellers are scared.
    • by Babs Delay
    • Mar 25, 2020

  • Green Play

    I've written about self-made local millionaire Dell Loy Hansen before. He's the guy who owns the RSL soccer team, and is president of Wasatch Property Management Inc.
    • by Babs Delay
    • Mar 18, 2020

  • APPROVED, DAMN IT!

    • by Babs Delay
    • Mar 11, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation