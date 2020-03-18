Green Play

click to enlarge

I've written about self-made local millionaire Dell Loy Hansen before. He's the guy who owns the RSL soccer team, and is president of Wasatch Property Management Inc. His portfolio includes the radio station that airs my favorite morning talk program, "Radio From Hell," and about a trillion apartment buildings. His bio on Real's website states that his property management company employs 600 people, manages 12,000 apartment buildings, five condo buildings and 20 commercial buildings worth a combined $1.2 billion. But wait. He also owns a dozen venture companies in three states that include recycling and waste disposal, plastic injection and molding, a wood mill and a golf course. He also owns a $1.3 million one-of-a-kind 1894 U.S. dime that he bought last year at an auction. And think, he started with just a few rental properties.

Hansen's been leading the pack recently with groundbreaking ways to help save our planet through virtual power plants, solar energy, lithium batteries, etc. One local apartment project, "Soleil Lofts" in Herriman, has 600 units that function not just as housing but as a renewable backup for the local power. The $125-million project is setting a standard with what to date might be the biggest solar power plant in a residential project in this country. Because of the savings on power, rents are less than the going rate (say $1,400 for two bedrooms for an average Salt Lake apartment in a new downtown high rise versus $1,200 at Soleil.

Bigger news? The entire RSL stadium is powered by the sun, too. You might have noticed on your way to a game that carports in the parking lot have metal roofing with solar panels. This is the largest array of privately owned solar panels in the state. Up until now, the installation generated 73% of the total power needs for the stadium, but Dell Loy, Auric Solar and Rocky Mountain Power are working to make the entire stadium 100% net-zero. It's hard to imagine how much power electronic billboards, signage and lighting costs for the 50+ events held each year at the stadium, but it's got to be millions of kilowatt hours. With a TRAX station just outside the stadium, this space in Sandy is a green dot on the map of earth-friendly areas in the state. Other stadiums are following the net-zero movement, like the newer San Francisco 49ers Levi Field, which has 49 solar rooftop panels. Brazil built one for the 2104 World Cup. The Phillie Eagles generate all their own electricity onsite; the Sounders and Seahawks play in an EnergyStar rated stadium; and the Patriots not only have solar panels but wind energy systems to power their venue shopping center next door. Other stadiums are getting greener and greener not just to save the planet but to save the big bucks of energy consumption.