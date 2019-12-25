Moving, Moving

click to enlarge

Did you know that 1 out of every 6 Utahns moved last year? Although we're about to embark on a 2020 Census, we still use information from the Census Bureau that is rather surprising. The good news is that more people are moving into Utah than leaving. If folks were running away from here, property values would drop and inventory would increase.

Most people moving here are coming from California. Why? Easy answers: California has high housing prices; has one of the nation's highest state income tax rates and horrific traffic. Relocating adults are also coming from Idaho, Washington, Texas, Arizona, Oregon, Colorado and New York, to name a few. Several of those states also have bad traffic or high taxes as well. What those states don't have is our snow and ski resorts, our "Big Six" national parks and a very healthy, but conservative, state economy.

According to topmoving.com, the average cost of hiring a professional moving company to get someone from San Francisco to Utah is $2,848. If you rent a 10-foot truck from U-Haul to move from Salt Lake to San Francisco, you'll pay $469 for four days and 871 miles. That is if you can find a parking place in the Bay Area to unload your treasures! (By the way, I don't recommend that website—because once I entered my basic info, I received 10 phone calls and 10 emails within 10 minutes from movers trying to sell me their services.) Hell, I have a friend who rents a one-bedroom space there in an old home just outside of the Castro District for $3,500 per month. He has a handicapped license plate but no off-street parking. On somedays, he has to drive around for an hour just to find parking. And then, if he doesn't move the car on certain days or hours, he gets towed.

Whether you've moving in or out of state, there are some basic tips from moving.com that will help: Call utility companies to start or stop service; set your budget for a mover or truck and get bids; get packing supplies; leave your clothes on hangers and get a clothing box with a hanging bar; wrap breakables in your linens and towels; fill up your pots and pans with small items from your kitchen (like spices and food) but also put plastic wrap over those pots in case things spill; same with your suitcases—use them! Also, if you have to hire movers, be aware that you're going to be charged by weight. Is your old washer and dryer or refrigerator worth the expense, or would it be better to purchase new ones for your new place?