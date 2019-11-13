The Things We Do For Our Furry Friends

click to enlarge

Dog lovers are a breed unto themselves. There's my friend Leslye who's had a few dozen Chihuahuas and Yorkies over the past 20 years and has every one of their ashes in lovely little boxes and urns about her home. Kara and Liz have a small post-war cottage south of Sugar House where they've had a one-legged duck, a pot belly pig and numerous dogs. The pig and duck lived long lives but have since died, and now, Kara brought home a rescue puppy the size of a pony—one of the largest Great Danes the vet has ever seen. Years ago, my next door neighbor had a mastiff and I remember the neighbor buying 50 pounds of dog food each week, and later picking it up in a different form in their yard.

Dogs are social creatures and dog parks have become an important amenity when deciding on where you and your four-legged friend might want to call home. Currently, Salt Lake County boasts 15 off-leash dog parks, plus you can take dogs off leash in Millcreek Canyon on odd-numbered days. Salt Lake County is planning on three new parks in Bluffdale, Kearns and Magna. They want public input as to what amenities people want for their furry friend(s). Initial plans call for wash stations and drinking fountains for all sized creatures. But what other conveniences can make the experience enjoyable for everyone? You can provide your input at slco.org. The Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation website is great to peruse when you're looking for green space. You can search the site by amenity, such as amphitheater, baseball diamond, basketball court, BMX track, bocce ball court, cricket field, disc golf, dog park, fishpond, horseshoe pit, pavilion, pickleball, playground or tennis court.

Another great site through the county is slco.org/animal-services where you can find out about how many pets you can have and learn animal control laws, low-cost spay and neuter options, microchipping, getting rid of raccoons (the county can't help) and if it's legal to have a dog ride in your truck bed (depends on where you live). You can also look up rules on beekeeping, dog breeding, keeping livestock and poultry, and even feral cats in the county's metro townships, as well as Bluffdale, Salt Lake City, Holladay, Midvale and Millcreek. If you have a question you can call animal services at 385-468-7387 or in an animal emergency, call dispatch at 801-743-7000.