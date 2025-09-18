Film Reviews: New Releases for Sept. 19

click to enlarge Sony Pictures

Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

As David Langley (Colin Farrell) heads out to attend a friend’s wedding, his father urges him on the phone to “be open”—and once you’ve grasped that simple thesis statement in this insistently melancholy romantic fantasy, there’s literally nothing else to discover. At that aforementioned wedding, David meets Sarah (Margot Robbie), and the two singletons find themselves on an odyssey, guided by their mystical rental-car GPS navigation voice (Jodie Turner-Smith), that includes stepping through stand-alone doorways to re-visit key moments from their respective pasts. The meet-cute chemistry between Farrell and Robbie early on seems promising, even if the characters treat their fantastical circumstances with an odd nonchalance, and director Kogonada creates some intriguing compositions out of stuff like vast warehouses and surreal landscapes. But the script by Seth Weiss istoo enamored with the quirky business injected into David and Sarah’s journey to face the various traumas that shaped their failed relationships, all of which amounts to little more than “people would rather take a magical multi-day road trip than go to therapy.” It also doesn’t help that the vibe is like second-rate Charlie Kaufman with some added product placement; think. Yes, yes, love involves the risk of pain, and if Daivd had just listened to his dad right off the bat, he could have saved himself—and us—a lot of time.(R)Among the most infuriating things in covering cinema is finding someone has come up with a genuinely fascinating thematic idea, then proceeded to crap out the worst imaginable rendering of that idea. It’s set in the world of pro football, where heralded quarterback prospect Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers) suffers a head injury in an assault, threatening his potential career. But he finds a mentor in his childhood idol, legendary championship QB Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), who invites Cameron for one-on-one instruction at his private compound. Plenty of creepy stuff ensues, and if you didn’t discern from the first few minutes when White’s team is named the “San Antonio Saviors,” the overlap between religious zeal and sports is on the menu here, particularly the reverence heaped on athletes who sacrifice personal health for their teams. There’s a lot of meat on that bone to chew on, but co-writer director Justin Tipping is more interested in going over the top with his visual style, including a sequence where competing players become x-ray images of themselves. And there’s never any attempt to wrestle actual characters out of these archetypes in a way that would make the plot developments anything but weirdly unpleasant. He sends thing out on a gleefully gruesome note, somehow never grasping that his subject would be more compelling addressing the violence athletes do to themselves, rather than the violence they do to others.(R)It’s not so much that the existence ofmakes the existence of other period-piece movies about closeted gay relationships unnecessary, but that it provides an easy way to recognize what’s missing from a similar story. This one, from director Oliver Hermanus and screenwriter Ben Shattuck, follows Kentucky-born music prodigy Lionel Worthing (Paul Mescal) to conservatory study in Boston circa 1917, where he meets David White (Josh O’ Connor), beginning a relationship that will shape the direction of his entire life. Some early scenes offer promise, both in the chemistry between Mescal and O’Connor, and in the cinematography which emphasizes the shadows these characters need to exist in. But there’s a frustratingly truncated quality to the narrative segments in this would-be historical epic that make it almost shocking that it’s not an awkward attempt to condense a novel; elements like Lionel’s relationship with an upper-crust Englishwoman (Emma Canning) appear and disappear so quickly it’s hard for them to make an impression. A lot comes down to Mescal’s performance, though, and as solid an actor as he can be, the amount of this movie that leans on his mournful silences only shows how much more powerful Brokeback’s Heath Ledger was with a similar role. While the coda featuring Chris Cooper as the elder version of Lionel still has some heft, the long journey to that point can’t rustle up enough “I wish I knew how to quit you” emotional force.(NR)At one point in, a football coach refers to our protagonist, Mike Flynt (Michael Chiklis) as “a 59-year-old”—and when the screenwriter is that blunt about the sports-movie template he’s following, you can either roll with it, or realize the formula is pretty much all the movie’s got going on. The fact-based story deals with Flynt’s decision in 2007, when he’s already a grandfather, to go back to his Texas Division III college and take advantage of the final year of eligibility he has remaining after getting kicked off of his team in 1970 for his hot-tempered ways. There’s plenty of peripheral character stuff going on as well—with Mike’s eternally-patient wife (Mary Stuart Masterson), with his semi-estranged son (Brandon Flynn), with his various teammates, with the legacy of what can only be described as child abuse by Mike’s father—which in theory should be more important than whether Mike gets to play in an actual football game again. Ah, but don’t be silly, because everything builds to the season-finale Big Game, and the possibility that the old guy will get his shot at glory, accompanied by incessant play-by-play narration reminding us of that fact. Maybe it should matter more whether Mike learns his lesson about being a good husband and father rather than being a good linebacker, set to heroic music.(PG)I understand that there’s more going on here than the milieu in which the tale is set, but it’s still hard for this fact-based story not to feel like a refugee from the 2023 trend of streaming-service premieres about the origins of a popular product:, etc. Its central character is Whitney Wolfe (Lily James), an idealistic recent college graduate who finds herself one of the architects of the game-changing dating app Tinder—before her career starts to crumble in the face of sexual harassment. Director/co-writer Rachel Lee Goldenberg does some pretty effective work in the film’s first half, whether the focus is the undermining and microaggressions Whitney experiences among her mostly-male colleagues, or her hustling efforts to market Tinder to college students. Eventually, though, the emphasis turns to the abuses Whitney experiences and her struggles to deal with character assassination and cyberbullying—and those scenes tend to fall more into melodramatic montages of panic attacks and binge-drinking. It all builds to a moment of moral crisis for someone who claims she wants to change the world, and James’ performance is solid enough as Whitney rides her personal and professional rollercoaster. It’s just hard to get focused on the empowerment narrative when it ends up being more interesting during the moments it’s just about the origins of a popular product.(NR)