Film Reviews: New Releases for July 18

Everyone has genres for which they are generally in the tank, and one of mine involves stories about world-changing events told through the eyes of children (see also:, etc.). This one from writer/director Embeth Davidtz adapts Alexandra Fuller’s memoir, with the author’s counterpart—7-year-old Bobo (Lexi Venter)—experiencing the upheaval in Zimbabwe’s transition to Black majority rule circa 1980, causing upheaval in the lives of her White farmer parents (Davidtz and Rob van Vuuren). Virtually everything takes place from the point of view of Bobo, which makes it crucial that Davidtz has found a remarkable presence in first-timer Venter. Her wild tangle of hair and perpetually smudged face does some of the work in suggesting a child left almost entirely to her own devices, but Venter conveys a watchfulness that never once strives for adorableness, with effective narration suggesting the unique childhood fears she faces. And Davidtz is confident enough to suggest all the ways Venter is taking after her parents—including playing pretend with Black children in a way that casts them as her servants—that could potentially make her unsympathetic. The filmmaker is a bit less successful with directing herself in the tricky role of a trauma-afflicted, mentally unstable woman, though her rage at the prospect of having to leave “her” land always makes sense. It’s simply a more effective narrative when we’re behind the eyes of a kid existing in all her natural selfishness as much bigger things unfold.(R)Writer/director Ari Aster’s milieu is madness (), so on that level he might seem to be the ideal filmmaker to tackle the collective freak-out we endured in the COVID spring of 2020—except maybe we’re still too close to those events for them to be processed as anything but a swirl of chaos. The premise focuses on a small New Mexico town called Eddington, where tensions over issues like mask mandates and racial justice manifest in the contest for mayor between the incumbent Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal) and the town’s sheriff, Joe Cross (Joaquin Phoenix). Aster always finds ways to include dark humor into his violent phantasmagorias, and Eddington tends to be most effective around the edges, with details like Joe’s inability to properly use an apostrophe in his campaign messages, or having him nudge his deputies into pity-buying the creepy home art projects created by his troubled wife (Emma Stone). But ultimately, it starts to feel like Aster is throwing a bunch of touchstones of that time into a blender—conspiracy-mongering YouTubers, Black Lives Matter protests, land acknowledgements, pedophilia paranoia—without worrying about whether the resulting slurry is edible. Despite Phoenix’s commitment to making Joe a complicated mess of a human being, and the hint of a notion that capital wins no matter who else loses, it’s a bit too smugly cynical in this moment to be “both-sides”-ing the collapse of American society.(R)“Nostalgia is overrated,” quips Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt), notable survivor of a fishhook-wielding Gorton’s slasher-man in the same-named horror franchise of the late ’90s, late in this movie—and ha ha fucking ha. But self-aware pop-culture necrophilia is still pop-culture necrophilia. Julie, you see, has found herself dragged into a mess in her hometown of Southport, North Carolina similar to the one she found herself in nearly 30 years ago, with a bunch of attractive young people (including Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders and Jonah Hauer-King) targeted for death after trying to cover up their involvement in a tragic accident. They’re all aware of the legacy of the previous killings, as the year “1997” is uttered with enough frequency to turn it into a drinking game, while the new cast members drop enough contemporary cultural references to indicate “look at us, we’re modern.” This thing simply never provides a reason for its own existence; director/co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson can’t rustle up any creatively over-the-top kills, and fumbles some hand-waving at the idea that yes, this too is a scary movie that’s Actually About Trauma. By the time this legacy-quel-reboot drags itself and its various cameos and callbacks towards a coda that promises/threatens yet another chapter in this saga, you might start to hope that some masked killer would take a fishhook to the entire idea of nostalgia.(R)I’m so opposed on general principle to the idea that yet another Smurfs feature exists that I’m second-guessing whether my frustration with its manic “try everything” energy is a matter of going in with a pre-made-up mind. It inserts a seemingly purposeless Smurf called No Name (James Corden) into the world of the little blue creatures, including Smurfette (Rihanna), as they set off to rescue Papa Smurf (John Goodman) from evil wizards—and boy, is that journey a busy one. Along with the familiar kiddie-fare arc of a hapless hero learning to believe in himself, we’ve got a bit of live-action interaction, a montage playing with a variety of animation styles, gags about a villain muted on a Zoom call, plaintive “I want” musical numbers, Bollywood-style choreography and a joke about someone unwittingly being fed human cremains. It’s not that there aren’t a few amusing moments strewn throughout this thing, though there’s rarely a punch line that isn’t accompanied by a nudging reference to itself. It’s that this stridently wacky approach from director Chris Miller (2011’s) and company could just as easily have been filled with other pop-culture characters; I dare someone to explain to me how making this identical narrative into aor amovie would have been substantively different. And a few smiles in service of another corporate place-holder just isn’t worth it.(PG)