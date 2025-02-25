Music Plus: Interview with Heart's Nancy Wilson

click to enlarge
Godmothers of rock ‘n roll Ann and Nancy Wilson make their triumphant return to Utah Saturday, March 8. Backed by Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (lead and rhythm guitar and backing vocals), Paul Moak (lead and rhythm guitars, keyboards, mandolin, banjo and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean T. Lane (drums and bike), Heart is complete once more and ready to rock.
The Royal Flush Tour 2025
is sort of a continuation of last year’s tour of the same name; some dates had to be cancelled due to health concerns with Ann, but she is on the mend and ready to finish what the group started last year. “Modern science, man. God bless it,” Nancy Wilson said. “She dealt with it, she kicked its ass, and now we are back. And so we’re back out there and finishing what we started last year with this tour, and everybody’s feeling really extra happy that we’re able to get out and do it.”
Seeing a show from Heart isn’t just watching a concert; it’s a whole experience. The band prides themselves on doing everything live, no backing tracks or lip-synching to be found, and to make sure that it feels like a genuine communal experience for those who love the music. “[We] want to kind of put those shows on like a gathering, an aspirational Chautauqua, you know, sort of like a tent. You pitch your gypsy tent and you have an aspirational gathering under the stars,” Wilson explained. “That’s kind of what it feels like out there. It’s pretty magic.”
In the past, Heart has performed at the USANA (now Utah First) Amphitheater several times, and that’s exactly the feeling created in the outdoor venue. This time, Heart is coming to the Maverik Center, so we’ll have to imagine the stars this time around, but they’ll still be there.
That’s what Heart always strives for, according to Wilson—magic. “We get chills up there,” she said. “It’s a million thrills to be in a rock band and to be larger than life and louder and just … it’s just an opportunity for magic. It’s really good.”
Part of the magic of any show is the human element. Even if a band tours with the same setlist, same set-up and same people, no two shows are ever going to be the same. “We’re a hundred percent skin in the game,” Wilson said. “We do everything live, so we don’t pre-record anything. So it’s real human up there. Sometimes it’s not as perfect as other times.”
Concert-goers, of course, add to the feeling of a show as well. The energy can be totally different from place to place. “It’s just never the same twice in a row, because the place is different, the room is different, the venue and the people,” Wilson confirmed.
Because Heart is a legendary rock band, all types come out to enjoy the shows. “It’s cool when you see the loyal fans that always come, they have come for decades, and then of course their children are now coming out too,” Wilson said. “We do big rock and we do romantic ballads, and it’s kind of a variety show the way we do our show, so there’s kind of something for everybody and it’s a fun show.”
Utah’s landscape is a beauty, and that’s one reason Wilson loves coming back to visit. “It’s another place where you feel the majesty of nature be part of the experience,” she said. “It’s always lovely to visit those places because you feel lucky to travel and see some beauty that’s still left in America. Beautiful, natural places that are saved for their beautiful nature that have been preserved.”
While touring can be tough and tiring at times, it’s worth it for the band to be on stage doing what they love and what they do best. When asked what the best part of being on tour is, Wilson without hesitation said, “Most definitely the time spent up on a stage. It’s really magic and it’s really rewarding, and it’s a life’s work kind of a reward system where all the work that you put into it you get back from the people that are there to come enjoy it with you, you know, celebrate. It’s a celebration.” Other parts aren’t as magical, but hey, that’s tour life. “The rest of it, not so much. It’s like, ‘Oh God, not another bad pizza. Please,’” Wilson joked.
Heart always has a few tricks up their hats when it comes to covers—you can always expect at least one Led Zeppelin song. They’ve been heavily inspired by the legendary rockers throughout their career, and they always do an incredible job paying tribute to the famed band. “There’s always a challenge to not do more than two Zeppelin songs,” Wilson said. “Right now, we’re doing ‘Going to California’ and ‘The Ocean’ in our set. And every Zeppelin song we play, it’s just extremely fun to do.”
Sorry for the spoilers, but if you’re a Heart and Zeppelin fan, you still won’t want to miss this show. Come experience the magic of Heart on Saturday, March 8 at the Maverik Center. Tickets for the show are $50 and up at ticketmaster.com
