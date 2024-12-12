Film Reviews: New Releases for Dec. 13

click to enlarge
Carry-On ***1/2
New Line Cinema
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
It’s pretty nervy for anyone to try to horn in on Die Hard
’s territory as “kick-ass action thriller that’s also a Christmas movie,” but director Jaume Collet-Serra and screenwriters T. J. Fixman & Michael Green craft a ripping good yarn. Set at LAX on Christmas Eve, it follows a TSA agent named Ethan (Taron Egerton) blackmailed by a mercenary (Jason Bateman) to allow a bag through security that decidedly should not be allowed through security. It’s one of those concepts that feels like is shouldn’t be able to sustain feature length, but the cat-and-mouse between Ethan and our antagonist clicks along wonderfully, especially at allowing Bateman a chance to flex his acting chops in a fantastic arrogant villain role. Meanwhile, Collet-Serra—who previously oversaw airline-centric action in Liam Neeson’s Non-Stop
—finds room for great action beats, including a struggle inside a moving car involving an LAPD detective (Danielle Deadwyler) and a shootout through airport baggage processing, while still serving up a convincing atmosphere of high-stress holiday travel. The narrative takes a bit too long on its throat clearing to set up Ethan’s relationship with his pregnant girlfriend (Sofia Carson) and his uncertain life goals, but once the principal plot kicks into gear, it’s the kind of satisfying genre filmmaking that could have you alternating between “ho-ho-ho” and “yippee-ki-yay, m-----f-----.” Available Dec. 13 via Netflix.
(PG-13)
The End ***
As a documentary director (The Act of Killing
, The Look of Silence
), Joshua Oppenheimer dealt with people being forced to confront the life-and-death consequences of their actions, so it’s no great surprise to see him exploring the same idea in his first fiction feature—though turning it into a musical might be slightly
more unexpected. Set 25 years after an environmental apocalypse, it finds a small group of survivors—an unnamed father (Michael Shannon), mother (Tilda Swinton) and son (George MacKay), plus their butler (Tim McInnerny), a doctor (Lennie James) and the mother’s best friend (Bronagh Gallagher)—living in an underground bunker, where their routine is disrupted by the arrival of a lone young woman (Moses Ingram). Oppenheimer and co-screenwriter Rasmus Heisterberg make it clear early on that the father was an oil-industry executive, and there’s a harsh familiarity to the idea that he and his son are creating a historical narrative that erases inconvenient truths. Yet this is also a tale about guilt and shame, and about what we tell ourselves to assuage our consciences when we know in the pit of our souls that we’ve made unconscionable choices—which makes the songs by Oppenheimer and composer Joshua Schmidt an ideal vehicle for probing that psychology. The thematic ideas tend to start repeating themselves as The End
crosses the two-hour mark, but it’s still a darkly effective parable about denying reality when it doesn’t allow us to look in the mirror. Available Dec. 13 at Century 16 South Salt Lake.
(NR)
Kraven the Hunter **
Sony’s determination to run its fingers through the bottom of its Spider-man
cookie jar to scrape up every possible crumb—Venom
, Morbius
, Madame Web
—has generally yielded the predictable result of stuff that can’t possibly be satisfying on its own. This latest screen incarnation of a third-tier character casts Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff who survives a lion attack while on safari with his Russian mobster dad (Russell Crowe) through the application of a mysterious elixir, which grants him animal-like speed, strength and stealth to carry out his mission of executing criminals. Alessandro Nivola serves as primary antagonist in the role of Rhino, and he at least seems to be having a little bit of fun with all the ridiculousness. But J. C. Chandor’s direction often seems to be taking things far too seriously as a kind of family tragedy—Succession with ample CGI—any time he’s not letting loose with digital-blood-spattered fight sequences. And the character stuff has virtually no chance of working because Taylor-Johnson’s is such a huge bore at the center of things, not even managing friendship-level chemistry with co-stars like Ariana DeBose and Fred Hechinger. If there’s a real tragedy on display here, it’s a plot structure that feels obliged to set up a possible sequel, hoping to squeeze from this crumb an additional crumbette. Available Dec. 13 in theaters.
(R)
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim **
As much as we should all by now be used to the idea of modern studio filmmaking consisting largely of “remember that other thing you really liked,” it can still be hugely dispiriting to watch something with the potential to be its own thing, but which resolutely refuses to do so. This animated tale takes us to Middle-Earth 200 years before the War of the Rings, as vengeance-minded nobleman Wulf (Luca Pasqualino) threatens the peace of the kingdom of Rohan, its king Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox) and his feisty daughter Hèra (Gaia Wise). Director Kenji Kamiyama (the Ghost in the Shell
series) serves up an anime style that features a few punchy action sequences, though the character movements often lack fluidity. But while the potential is there for a story built on a smart female hero and the tragic conflict between childhood friends Hèra and Wulf, the screenplay spends a majority of its time on a siege at a location which obviously will eventually be renamed Helm’s Deep, only serving as a reminder that this isn’t
the epic battle from The Two Towers
. And the nostalgia hits keep coming, from Miranda Otto narrating as Èowyn, to a few other voice cameos, to eagles ex machina
, to the pregnant pauses that precede the mention of every familiar proper name. Every bit of imagination that could have been devoted to a fresh look at Middle-Earth is instead devoted to looking in the rearview mirror. Available Dec. 13 in theaters.
(PG-13)
Queer **
. Available Dec. 13 in theaters.
(R)