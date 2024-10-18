Essentials Plus: Oct. 18

click to enlarge
Events in Utah can be too plentiful for a single print issue of Salt Lake City Weekly
to contain them all. Here are more options for your weekend activities.
Mouse-Con Salt Lake:
Put on your ears like good Mouseketeers, and head out to a brand-new fan event, featuring vendors, panel discussions, costume contest and special guests including Irene Bedard (the voice of Pocahontas
), Peter Behn (the original Thumper from Bambi
), John Morris (Toy Story
’s Andy), Mary Gibbs (Monsters Inc.
’s Boo), animator Rick Farmiloe and more. Tickets are $12, free for children 12 and under. Mountain America Expo Center (9575 S. State, Sandy), Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., mouse-con.com/SLmousehome.shtml
Wasatch Festival of Books:
In affiliation with the Utah Humanities Book Festival
, this event brings together local authors for readings, public events, publisher showcases, panel conversations about the art and craft of writing and more—including graphic novels, audiobooks and other associated interests. The two-day event is free and open to the public. Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19, wasatchfestivalofbooks.org/
Alt Press Fest 2024:
The 16th annual event once again celebrates the art of DIY publication, including an introduction to the Marriott Library zine collection, artist panels, workshops and zine tables to check out the work of local creators. Free and open to the public. Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Saturday, Oct. 19, noon – 5 p.m., services.slcpl.org/alt-press-fest
Doug Loves Movies:
Veteran stand-up comedian Doug Benson might be well-known for pot advocacy like Super High Me
, but he’s also spent years on a podcast celebrating his love of movies, usually featuring surprise special guests. Benson brings a taping of Doug Loves Movies
to Wiseguys’ downtown location. Tickets are $25. Wiseguys Gateway, 190 S. 400 West, SLC, Saturday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m., wiseguyscomedy.com/utah/salt-lake-city/the-gateway/e/doug-loves-movies
Mama Dragons LUV Conference:
The local organization dedicated to LGBTQ+-affirming parenting serves up two days of panels addressing advocacy, mental health, legal issues and more, in addition to offering a supportive environment for parents to connect. Keynote speakers include Deb Glenn (mother of Neon Trees’ Tyler Glenn) and Lupe Marie Bartholemew (mother of singer David Archuleta). Standard individual registration is $169, with scholarships available. Salt Lake City Marriott at City Creek, 75 S. West Temple, Friday, Oct. 18 (6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 19 (8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.), luvwithoutlimits.org/