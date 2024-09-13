Music Plus: Sept. 13

click to enlarge
-
courtesy photo
-
Thom Darling's Chameleon Configurations
Thom Darling: Chameleon Configurations out now
“Chameleon Configurations
is an adventure into the Americana and Easy Listening song books inspired by Harry Nillsson, Chet Baker, Jeff Tweedy and Willie Nelson,” said singer/songwriter Thom Darling. “Four songs make up a years-long study into songwriting and old-school record production. Each is an opportunity to explore different types of storytelling and vocal performance from cool-jazz crooning to country-western brooding.” Like a chameleon, this EP wears many colors; one moment you’re lulled with jazzy piano and chipper guitar, and then the next Darling is whistling in your ear as if you’re walking down the street together. The five-track EP is so full of love and happiness that it’s hard to pull yourself away.
“I challenged myself to create all the sounds on Chameleon Configurations
using acoustic instruments,” Darling said. “Asking my friends to pitch-hit on upright bass, guitar, violin and piano, and recording using the techniques I’ve learned from engineers that have come to work in my studio. It’s not a radical approach by any means, but after leaning heavily on computer technology and digital sounds in the past I wanted to take the time and use a more analog approach to making records.”
“To me, Chameleon Configurations
is about the different forms we take as human beings, different performances or roles that we play and how easily influenced we can be. We choose our music, especially post-streaming, based on mood more than anything else, and with these songs I wanted to still explore different genres but keep them under the same pensive mood. I hope you enjoy listening as much as I did writing and recording them.”
Chameleon Configurations
is streaming everywhere now
, and if you want to see Darling playing live, you can catch him busking at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (20 S W Temple St, SLC) today (Sept. 13) from 6-8 p.m., as well as tomorrow (Sept. 14) at Boomerang’s (160 S Main St, SLC) from 6-8 p.m.