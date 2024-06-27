Essentials Plus: June 27

click to enlarge
The 2024 Utah Arts Festival
is this weekend's big highlight event, but that doesn't mean it's the only game in town. Beyond our Essentials picks
for this week, here are some other options for your weekend entertainment.
• Stand-up comedian and social media star Matt Mathews became a viral sensation with his pandemic-era short-form videos, and his forthright storytelling about life as a gay man in Alabama and his previous career as a “boudoir photographer.” Mathews brings his “When That Thang Get ta’ Thangn” tour to the J.Q. Lawson Capitol Theatre (50 W. 200 South) on Saturday, June 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets at arttix.org
.
• The annual Davey Fest
—a short film festival supporting the Davey Foundation, named in honor of local actor/filmmaker/artist David Ross Fetzer—comes back with a broad slate of dramatic and documentary shorts. The event takes place at Fisher Brewing Company (320 W. 800 South) June 28 – 30, with tickets $10 per session or $25 for full festival pass. Visit here
for tickets.
• The inaugural SLC Pride Festival comes to The Gateway (400 W. 200 South) this weekend, featuring live performances, vendors and more. Operating hours are Saturday, June 29, 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday, June 30, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Admission is only $5 for adults/free for 17 and under. Visit the event website
for additional information.
click to enlarge
-
"American Landscape - Sunset" by Jerrin Wagstaff
• Modern West Fine Art (412 S. 700 West) presents an opening reception for its “Summer Salon” group show
, featuring work by more than 30 represented artists, including Shonto Begay, Fidalis Buehler, Rebecca Campbell, Alexandra Fuller, Kiki Gaffney, Beatrice Mandelman, Bailey Rigby, Billy Schenck, Woody Shepherd, Ben Steele, Diane Tuft, Jerrin Wagstaff and Xi Zhang. The reception takes place Friday, June 28, 6 – 8 p.m.; the exhibition runs through Aug. 16.
• Holladay Arts Council presents a free “Shakespeare in the Park” offering of A Midsummer Night’s Dream
by Grassroots Shakespeare at Holladay City Park (4580 S. 2300 East) on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. On Saturday, June 29, the company presents a free double-feature of A Midsummer Night's Dream
and Henry V
at Liberty Park (600 Harvey Milk Blvd.) beginning at 6 p.m. Grassroots Shakespeare’s approach involves a collaborative approach with little rehearsal time and more spontaneity. Visit the company’s website
for additional information.