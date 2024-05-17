Music Plus: May 17

click to enlarge
Timpanogos Bluegrassroots Festival
Andy McGinnis
Headliner iDKHOW at Fork Fest
If you thought you had all of the summer music festivals mapped out, think again—because here’s a couple more for you. The Timpanogos Bluegrassroots Festival is in its sixth year, and for the first time ever, will be free to the public. That’s right: No dropping tons of dollars for another festival. The events will start with an open mic for those who want to share their talents, then an incredible lineup of locals will follow. You’ll be able to catch Molly in the Mineshaft, Copper Kettle Band, River Road Band, Kate McLeod, Salt Junction and The Last Wild Buffalo. Plus, these bands will also be performing in a free workshop for bluegrass enthusiasts to learn and jam. Come have a good bluegrass time at the Orem City Center Park (300 E Center St, Orem) on Saturday, June 22 starting at 1 p.m. For a full lineup and details, head to bluegrassroots.net
Fork Fest
If you’ve been itching to see your favorite local bands all at one show, chances are you’ll be able to make that happen at Fork Fest. This is a premiere annual showcase of Utah’s talent, and one of the best ways you can spend a weekend. There’s excellent music, awesome vendors and a chance to see some of your favorite local acts (including headliner iDKHOW) at their best. Fork Fest is an all-ages two-day bash that starts on Friday, June 7 and goes until Saturday, June 8. There are different options for GA and VIP tickets, so head to forkfest.org
