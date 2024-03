Film Reviews: New Releases for March 1, plus March special screenings

click to enlarge Netflix

Adam Sandler in Spaceman

click to enlarge Neon Films

Robot Dreams

See feature review (PG-13)It’s kind of a bad sign when you’re watching what is supposed to be an earnest drama, and all you can think of is a variation on the “men would rather [fill in the blank] than go to therapy” meme. This adaptation of a novel by Jaroslav Kalfar casts Adam Sandler as Jakub, a cosmonaut from the Czech Republic on a solo mission to investigate a mysterious purple cloud near Jupiter. As the solitary pressure of the mission grows, Jakub begins to see a strange spider-like alien he calls Hanus (voiced by Paul Dano) that may or may not be a hallucination. It soon becomes clear that Hanus is not so much an existential threat as a well-intentioned entity who only wants to help Jakub work through his strained relationship with his pregnant wife Lenka (Carey Mulligan), and it feels like a weirdly misguided decision by director Johan Renck and screenwriter Colby Day to keep cutting away to Lenka’s activities back on earth. Then again, that does offer a diversion from something that awkwardly tries to combine the cosmic grandeurand the melancholy ofwith simplistic therapy-speak and a hangdog Sandler flashing back to childhood trauma. The mild entertainment value of the bizarre premise soon gets completely choked off by “men would rather travel to the far reaches of the solar system and get marital advice from a space spider than go to therapy.”(R): Oscar nominations completists, take note. While this delightful Animated Feature nominee will not be released commercially for several months, you can get a special chance to see it ahead of the awards ceremony, on Wednesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. slfs.org

: Salt Lake Film Society hosts a big-screen film festival showcasing two legendary directors. Features include(March 1),(March 2),(March 8),(March 9),(March 15),(March 16),(March 22),(March 23),(March 29) and(March 30). slfs.org : Continuing the showcase of movies shot in Utah, including(March 1),(March 8),(March 15),(March 22) and(March 29). megaplextheatres.com : Director Holly Morris will join a Q&A with KUER’s Doug Fabrizio for this documentary about a group of women racing against melting polar ice for an expedition to the North Pole. Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. utahfilmcenter.org