Music Plus: Feb. 16

T. James McGrumplestein out 2/23
It’s great to have a go-to album for a range of emotions. It’s great to have an album with songs that will lift you up, that feel relatable and maybe even assist in a good cry. SLC hip-hop artist T. James is releasing one such album next Friday. Coming off his 2022 album Workin On a Come Up, the new release McGrumplestein is full of tracks that anyone can get into, hip-hop fan or not. Well, maybe that’s an overgeneralization, but T. James’ music is a great place to start for those who don’t listen to the genre a lot, but want to explore. It’s hard to find the perfect adjectives to describe T. James’ sound, but the main one that comes to mind is "clean." From the clear and well-produced vocals to the diction, to the rhymes themselves—the man knows what he’s doing. The album starts out exciting and lively, with showmanship and enthusiasm, before fading into more melodic “feelers,” as T. James puts it. “I cover topics ranging from the current state of our world, self-reflection, to BBQ’ing and being a first time home owner,” he said of McGrumplestein. Listening to the album, you’ll feel a wide range of emotions; from elation to motivation and contemplation and reflection, and those are all things a great album should do. On one hand, it feels like T. James is your friend, showing you the sick beats he’s been working on at home; on the other, it feels like he could be performing at a huge sold out show with lights and the bassiest speakers you’ve ever heard for thousands of guests, and that’s really cool. McGrumplestein will be streaming everywhere Feb. 23.
Talia Keys: “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” cover out now
I’m just going to come out and say it: I love a good cover. It’s so fascinating to hear another artist cover a beloved song and see their interpretation of the song. Sometimes it doesn’t go well, but that isn’t the case with Talia Keys’ cover, though I’m convinced nothing she does could ever be considered “bad.” There have probably been times where you’ve had Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” stuck in your head; the duo’s iconic 1980s pop hit is not something you easily forget. The electronic tones, the sultry vocals and sinister vocals made for an unforgettable and very recognizable tune. Now in 2024, SLC singer/songwriter Talia Keys brings her own spin to the track. Keys is well known for her upbeat rock tunes and general fuck-you (but in a good way) attitude, and both lend themselves perfectly to this cover. The track starts with a bassy fade-in of that iconic electronic beat, eventually building up to a trippy, psychedelic chorus that will have you playing the song on repeat. Throughout you also get well-placed and well-used electric guitars and Keys’ powerful, playful vocals. It’s obvious this project was made with love and passion, because it’s incredibly entertaining and delightful while playing tribute to the original. Talia Keys’ cover of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" is streaming everywhere now.