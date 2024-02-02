 Music Plus: Feb. 2 | Buzz Blog
Friday, February 2, 2024

Culture / Music

Music Plus: Feb. 2

New shows at the City Weekly store, planning for record store day

Posted By on February 2, 2024, 8:59 AM

click to enlarge The Delta Bombers - STEPHAN ZWICKIRSCH
  • Stephan Zwickirsch
  • The Delta Bombers
Shows to watch for on the City Weekly Store
-Bob Marley's Bday Bash @ Soundwell 2/3
-The Delta Bombers, The Goddamn Gallows @ Metro Music Hall 2/8
-VAVO @ SKY SLC 2/10

Start gearing up for Record Store Day 2024
Record Store Day will be here before we know it, so start watching the lists for releases you want, and plan your morning at your favorite shops. Here's a list of shops you might want to hit for the big day:

Salt Lake City:
-Randy's Record Shop
-Sound and Vision Vinyl
-The Heavy Metal Shop
-Diabolical Records
-Momento Mori
-Graywhale

Ogden:
-Graywhale
-Lavender Vinyl

Record Store Day is on Saturday, April 20 this year and you can keep track of releases at recordstoreday.com. Good luck and happy hunting!

