Music Plus: Feb. 2

click to enlarge Stephan Zwickirsch

The Delta Bombers

-Bob Marley's Bday Bash @ Soundwell 2/3-The Delta Bombers, The Goddamn Gallows @ Metro Music Hall 2/8-VAVO @ SKY SLC 2/10Record Store Day will be here before we know it, so start watching the lists for releases you want, and plan your morning at your favorite shops. Here's a list of shops you might want to hit for the big day:Salt Lake City:-Randy's Record Shop-Sound and Vision Vinyl-The Heavy Metal Shop-Diabolical Records-Momento Mori-GraywhaleOgden:-Graywhale-Lavender VinylRecord Store Day is on Saturday, April 20 this year and you can keep track of releases at recordstoreday.com . Good luck and happy hunting!