Music Plus: Feb. 2

Shows to watch for on the City Weekly Store
-
Stephan Zwickirsch
-
The Delta Bombers
-Bob Marley's Bday Bash @ Soundwell 2/3
-The Delta Bombers, The Goddamn Gallows @ Metro Music Hall 2/8
-VAVO @ SKY SLC 2/10
Start gearing up for Record Store Day 2024
Record Store Day will be here before we know it, so start watching the lists for releases you want, and plan your morning at your favorite shops. Here's a list of shops you might want to hit for the big day:
Salt Lake City:
-Randy's Record Shop
-Sound and Vision Vinyl
-The Heavy Metal Shop
-Diabolical Records
-Momento Mori
-Graywhale
Ogden:
-Graywhale
-Lavender Vinyl
Record Store Day is on Saturday, April 20 this year and you can keep track of releases at recordstoreday.com
. Good luck and happy hunting!