Sundance 2024: The Buzz on Main Street for 1/22

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

The first Sunday of the 40th Sundance Film Festival was filled with swag and cinema for me. The festival, now in full swing, again welcomed film enthusiasts worldwide to celebrate independent storytelling. Main Street was a tad quieter today than in previous days; perhaps the late-night parties had finally taken a toll.That said, there was no shortage of people waiting anxiously in lines for free swag or food. In particular, the DoorDash activation just off Main Street always had a line around the corner, no matter the time of day or weather. I finally decided to see what they were giving way, and the experience seemed intriguing, if not only for the unexpected assortment of swag. Patrons were offered anything from eye drops and dry shampoo to condoms.The pop-up had a convenience store vibe. You could also get free hot chocolate with your bag of “essentials.” In addition, when you reach the inside, a concierge would assist you in opening a “surprise and delight” door, which contained things like custom swag and DoorDash gift cards. If the patron had a Dash Pass, they could get a pass to access a personal assistant for the day. It was a quirky mix that captured the festival's spirit of fun and unpredictability.Adding to the festival's unique charm was the-themed food truck, a homage to the cult classic film that premiered at Sundance in 2004. The truck served up free tater tots with two ketchup packets that represented one of the 50 states, a favorite snack of the film’s titular protagonist, much to the delight of the folks who stumbled upon it off of Main Street. The offering of nostalgic treats—coupled with free t-shirts, sweatshirts, pins and posters—created an atmosphere of lighthearted enjoyment amidst the serious appreciation of the film.I took in a screening of the much-anticipated documentary Super/Man, an intimate look at the life of actor Christopher Reeve. Known best for his iconic role as Superman in the 1978 film, and for his advocacy after suffering a spinal injury, Reeve captivated audiences worldwide with his personal journey. The documentary, co-directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, provided a touching tribute to the late actor, highlighting his resilience and determination in the face of adversity.As viewers left the screening, the air was filled with awe and admiration for the man who, despite his tragic accident, remained a symbol of hope and strength. It was a poignant reminder of the power of film to evoke deep emotions and provoke thought, capturing the essence of what Sundance strives to achieve. “As you hopefully saw in the film, our dad cared most about the work and the craft and the art, so I think if he ever were to participate himself in something about himself, he would want to do with people like Ian and Peter and the production team behind this movie,” said Willian Reeve, youngest son of Christopher. “He would not have wanted a chronological retelling of his highs and lows and the glory days; he would want something real and authentic.”