Sundance 2024: The Buzz on Main Street for 1/20

The 40th Edition of the Sundance Film Festival kicked off on Jan. 18, marking a landmark year for the world's premier showcase for independent film. The first Friday of this iconic 11-day event drew large crowds from across the globe to snowy Park City, Utah, setting the stage for a celebration of independent storytelling.Film enthusiasts from Dallas to Montreal braved the cold and slush as they queued up in anticipation. I heard chatter in line from a group from Chicago about how “this cold is nothing” to a volunteer from Dallas, who stated in response that it was “a little too cold for his liking.” For all standing in line, it was a testament to the global appeal of the festival, with attendees exchanging stories of their journey to Park City and their excitement for the films set to premiere.As always, Sundance promises a rich selection of films, with over 90 projects featured this year. The festival also hosts various panels, parties, and other events, ensuring there's always a bright moment for attendees.Shutterstock was on site, with an invite-only chalet where weary filmgoers could grab a pastry, coffee, or some hand warmers in a very cozy setting. When I arrived, a group of filmmakers had converged at a conference table to discuss the festival happenings thus far. All seemed favorable, especially considering that many were making their first-ever visit to the Beehive State. Luckily, they had a photo of Pedro Pascal on the wall, so at least I could get a mock selfie.Returning this year is celebrity chef Melissa King. Known for her innovative culinary skills, King took over the Chase Sapphire Lounge, delighting festival-goers with her creations. Sapphire Reserve card members were treated to a unique gastronomic experience at the lounge. The menu featured King’s unique blend of seasoned popcorn, Hawaiian-style French toast bites, and brunch-size burritos, all curated by Chef King. The aroma of the dishes wafted through the lounge, drawing in a curious crowd (for members only) and filling the space with a warm, inviting ambiance.The make-your-own popcorn seasoning station was an entertaining feature of the lounge on Friday. Guests could customize their popcorn with various flavors, including turmeric, vanilla sugar and matcha, adding a personal touch to their soon-to-be at-home snack. The station was a hit, with attendees experimenting with different seasoning concoctions.The Sundance has started on a high note, living up to its reputation as a significant event in the independent film world. Here’s to celebrating four decades of independent storytelling and many more to come.