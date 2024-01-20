Sundance 2024: The Buzz on Main Street for 1/20

click to enlarge
The 40th Edition of the Sundance Film Festival kicked off on Jan. 18, marking a landmark year for the world's premier showcase for independent film. The first Friday of this iconic 11-day event drew large crowds from across the globe to snowy Park City, Utah, setting the stage for a celebration of independent storytelling.
Film enthusiasts from Dallas to Montreal braved the cold and slush as they queued up in anticipation. I heard chatter in line from a group from Chicago about how “this cold is nothing” to a volunteer from Dallas, who stated in response that it was “a little too cold for his liking.” For all standing in line, it was a testament to the global appeal of the festival, with attendees exchanging stories of their journey to Park City and their excitement for the films set to premiere.
As always, Sundance promises a rich selection of films, with over 90 projects featured this year. The festival also hosts various panels, parties, and other events, ensuring there's always a bright moment for attendees.
click to enlarge
Shutterstock was on site, with an invite-only chalet where weary filmgoers could grab a pastry, coffee, or some hand warmers in a very cozy setting. When I arrived, a group of filmmakers had converged at a conference table to discuss the festival happenings thus far. All seemed favorable, especially considering that many were making their first-ever visit to the Beehive State. Luckily, they had a photo of Pedro Pascal on the wall, so at least I could get a mock selfie.
click to enlarge
Returning this year is celebrity chef Melissa King. Known for her innovative culinary skills, King took over the Chase Sapphire Lounge, delighting festival-goers with her creations. Sapphire Reserve card members were treated to a unique gastronomic experience at the lounge. The menu featured King’s unique blend of seasoned popcorn, Hawaiian-style French toast bites, and brunch-size burritos, all curated by Chef King. The aroma of the dishes wafted through the lounge, drawing in a curious crowd (for members only) and filling the space with a warm, inviting ambiance.
The make-your-own popcorn seasoning station was an entertaining feature of the lounge on Friday. Guests could customize their popcorn with various flavors, including turmeric, vanilla sugar and matcha, adding a personal touch to their soon-to-be at-home snack. The station was a hit, with attendees experimenting with different seasoning concoctions.
The Sundance has started on a high note, living up to its reputation as a significant event in the independent film world. Here’s to celebrating four decades of independent storytelling and many more to come.