Music Plus: Jan. 12

Cory Mon: “I Wish I Was King” out now
Cory Mon spent the last half of 2023 busy—releasing no fewer than six songs over 12 weeks. Each is its own unique journey, especially that of “I Wish I Was King.” The song starts with a curious guitar riff before Mon’s emotive vocals join in. A piano note here and there accompanies, filling the space nicely with its simplicity. The song dips and swells, like taking deep breaths and blowing them out. Mon plays with strong emotion, and it’s evident the song has a lot of emotion based on the lyrics. “My life changed significantly when I became a father… in particular, to an adorable little girl. It’s a beautiful and cruel world. And despite so many of the advances this world has made towards true equality, life is more cruel and cold to females,” Mon said of “I Wish I Was King” on Instagram. “Me as father: Caught in the ever revolving conundrum of wanting to take all the cruel away from her, yet let her live, love and learn all at once. ... I wrote this tune at 3 a.m. in the bathroom that was attached to mine and Attie’s bedroom in our little Florida apartment. Our little family was crumbling. And it had become evident that the family, as we had known it for the first four years of her life, was all but over. I had come home from a late gig to Attie out cold on the bed. I looked at her bawling my ass off for a good 10 minutes. Then just staring at her for the next hour or so… I then grabbed my guitar, walked into the dark bathroom and quietly emoted into song.” “I Wish I Was King” is streaming everywhere now.
Spirit Machines: “Best For You” out now
SLC rock favorite Spirit Machines started 2024 off right with a brand-new hit single “Best For You.” The group is still riding high from their popular single “Candy Shell,” found in Cyperpunk 2077’s DLC Phantom Liberty. This latest single takes a different direction from what we’ve been hearing from Spirit Machines the last few months or so. Normally they give you high-energy, headbanging, fast-paced rock ‘n roll, but with this single they’ve taken it down to a slower, more contemplative place. “This song is quite different from all of our material sound wise & maybe even feeling wise. Its message, however, is just a progression of the words Pepper has been putting forward since our full album, Feel Again,” Spirit Machines said on their Instagram. “That record talks about feeling the pain. Now, in this new song for the new year, we talk about processing it and the result of that. The results, they’re not always the best, but they are what we must deal with. Much of this pressure is put on the people around us.” This new track shows off Spirit Machines’ versatility and is a good reminder of their talent and why it’s good to keep tabs on them. “Best For You” is streaming everywhere now.