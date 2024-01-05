Music Plus: Jan. 5

click to enlarge
January 2024 Van Sessions at Ogden First Friday Art Stroll
Tonight is Ogden's First Friday Art Stroll, meaning you can head over to The Monarch
(455 25th Street) and check out this month's Van Sessions feature live. You'll be treated to a stacked lineup featuring Fur Foxen, OrcaMind (pictured) and Spirit Machines. Walk around, check out some cool art, grab a drink and settle in for a night of local fun. The Art Stroll goes from about 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and bands will be playing at Van Sessions from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. This is a free event, so drop by for a good time!
