Friday, January 5, 2024

Culture / Music

Music Plus: Jan. 5

January 2024 Van Sessions, tickets at City Weekly Store

Posted By on January 5, 2024

click to enlarge Orca Mind - FLIP TWOGOOD
  • Flip Twogood
  • Orca Mind
January 2024 Van Sessions at Ogden First Friday Art Stroll
Tonight is Ogden's First Friday Art Stroll, meaning you can head over to The Monarch (455 25th Street) and check out this month's Van Sessions feature live. You'll be treated to a stacked lineup featuring Fur Foxen, OrcaMind (pictured) and Spirit Machines. Walk around, check out some cool art, grab a drink and settle in for a night of local fun. The Art Stroll goes from about 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and bands will be playing at Van Sessions from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. This is a free event, so drop by for a good time!

Tickets to grab from the City Weekly Store:
-Skumbudz, Sober Down @ Soundwell 1/13
-Wiley From Atlanta @ Metro Music Hall 1/17

Emilee Atkinson

Emilee Atkinson
Bio:
 Ogden native Emilee Atkinson has spent her life obsessing over music and enjoying writing. Eventually, she decided to combine the two. She’s the current music editor of City Weekly.

