Film Reviews: New Releases for Dec. 8

Bio:



Scott Renshaw has been a City Weekly staff member since 1999, including assuming the role of primary film critic in 2001 and Arts & Entertainment Editor in 2003. Scott has covered the Sundance Film Festival for 25 years, and provided coverage of local arts including theater, pop-culture conventions, comedy, literature,...

Scott Renshaw has been a City Weekly staff member since 1999, including assuming the role of primary film critic in 2001 and Arts & Entertainment Editor in 2003. Scott has covered the Sundance Film Festival for 25 years, and provided coverage of local arts including theater, pop-culture conventions, comedy, literature, dance and visual arts. He has a BA in English from Stanford University, and covered theater for the Palo Alto Weekly before relocating to Utah in 1997. In 2016, Scott's first book, Happy Place: Living the Disney Parks Life was released by Critical Press, exploring the fan communities of Disney theme parks. In addition to his role at City Weekly, he is a regular contributor for MiceChat.com, and is a member and former president of the Utah Film Critics Association.