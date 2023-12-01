Music Plus: Dec. 1

Support the Free Press | Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism mattersSalt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.
Scott Lippitt: Scenes out today
“There are a few themes stirring around the pot. The general theme is the cinematic quality of life—how our life unfolds in scenes with changing characters, plots and events,” Lippitt said of his latest EP Scenes. “When I really connect to a character in a movie, I find it easier to connect to myself and understand the myriad of twists and turns I’ve been through - that we’ve all been through. There’s also this idea that we may be mistaken in considering ourselves the main character in this big movie. I actually find a lot of relief and freedom if I consider myself a minor character or a supporting role— or even a nobody. It’s nice to know that everyone is essentially living in their own movie and not caring about me. It frees me to pursue what I want, I suppose.”
If you’ve been following Lippitt’s releases, he previously put a few songs from this EP out, but we now have access to the full work. There’s been a lot of talk of “main character syndrome” going around lately, and while many people feel like they must be in the forefront at all times, there’s plenty of us who are content to be a minor character, as Lippitt put it. His track “An Extra Like You” explores these themes, and is a peaceful respite from the hustle and bustle that is being the main character. It’s something you can fade into as you listen, much like fading into a crowd. Listening to Lippitt is always a calm and harmonious experience, but “An Extra Like You” especially exudes these feelings.
“Moviehead” was also previously unreleased as a single, and is a soothing piano ballad—a departure from the norm for the singer/songwriter. Lippitt said the track is “just piano and vocals, and is inspired by lots of artists who make ballads.” Based on those words, you may not be expecting much, but leave it to an artist to downplay their accomplishments. A piano ballad is a perfect home for Lippitt’s soft, calming voice. If you’ve been a fan of Lippitt’s previous work, this is a collection you’ll also enjoy. Scenes is streaming everywhere now.
Leetham: new single and upcoming show
Sometimes songs come together in a rush—not that they are rushed, but when you have a golden idea and just roll with the punches, sometimes the result is better than if you spent weeks or months working on it. That’s how Leetham’s latest single “Do It” came together. “The song was made in one studio session with Bad Heather producing it,” they said. “The song is sort of a love letter to my 21-year-old self. Partying, paying no mind to consequence. Just doing it. I learned a lot about who I am now while writing the song. I’m always gonna follow my gut and ‘do it.’” As per usual with Leetham’s work, “Do It” has a fun, catchy pop beat that will easily sound great on your bass-y speakers. It’s the perfect song to dance to, but it’s also relatable if you too find yourself reflecting on your youth and how you used to throw caution to the wind. Leetham’s newest track is perfect for your upbeat playlists that put a little pep in your step. If you’ve been listening to Leetham for a while and want to see them live, mark Thursday, Jan 11 on your calendar, as that’s when you’ll be able to see them next. It’s a ways out, but it never hurts to plan. “Do It” is streaming everywhere now, and grab tickets for the January show at Metro Music Hall.
Shows to watch for on the City Weekly store
-Rosegarden Funeral Party @ Metro Music Hall 12/1
-Winter Wonderland Rockout @ Urban Lounge 12/1
-Extortionist EP Release Party @ Metro Music Hall 12/2