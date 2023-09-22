Music Plus: Sept. 22

Carson Ferris: “1999” out today
Hannah Bick
Carson Ferris
is back at it with a new fresh single that takes place at the turn of the millenia. “1999” pulls from the boy bands of the time, creating a nostalgic yet new anthem to jam to. While the ’90s probably seem like a lifetime ago to the 13-year-old pop singer, you can’t deny the musical influence of that time is still alive and well today. “People have often called me an old soul, and ‘1999’ kind of echoes that in a really cool way,” Ferris said. “‘1999’ will really make you feel like you are listening to a song from the ’90s, almost like you’ve gone back in time! ‘1999’ talks about feeling out of place, but when you are feeling like you don’t belong, but you can always find someone to understand what you are going through, so you can feel a little less alone.” Ferris and his team do an incredible job of taking those ’90s pop sounds we know and love into the modern day. As soon as you hit play, you’ll have flashbacks of *NSYNC and their iconic moves, but Ferris’ voice will pull you back to the modern day. It’s a great track for those who know and love this sound, and great for the young’uns who maybe haven’t been exposed to the genre as much. “1999” is streaming everywhere
