 Music Plus: Sept. 22 | Buzz Blog
Support the Free Press | Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, September 22, 2023

Culture / Music

Music Plus: Sept. 22

New music from Carson Ferris, City Weekly Store shows

Posted By on September 22, 2023, 10:51 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
Carson Ferris - HANNAH BICK
  • Hannah Bick
  • Carson Ferris
Carson Ferris: “1999” out today
Young pop artist Carson Ferris is back at it with a new fresh single that takes place at the turn of the millenia. “1999” pulls from the boy bands of the time, creating a nostalgic yet new anthem to jam to. While the ’90s probably seem like a lifetime ago to the 13-year-old pop singer, you can’t deny the musical influence of that time is still alive and well today. “People have often called me an old soul, and ‘1999’ kind of echoes that in a really cool way,” Ferris said. “‘1999’ will really make you feel like you are listening to a song from the ’90s, almost like you’ve gone back in time! ‘1999’ talks about feeling out of place, but when you are feeling like you don’t belong, but you can always find someone to understand what you are going through, so you can feel a little less alone.” Ferris and his team do an incredible job of taking those ’90s pop sounds we know and love into the modern day. As soon as you hit play, you’ll have flashbacks of *NSYNC and their iconic moves, but Ferris’ voice will pull you back to the modern day. It’s a great track for those who know and love this sound, and great for the young’uns who maybe haven’t been exposed to the genre as much. “1999” is streaming everywhere now.

Shows to check out on the City Weekly Store:
-The Human Experience @ Soundwell 9/22
-Roar @ Kilby Court 9/23
-Miya Folick @ Kilby Court 9/26
-Reverend Payton’s Big Damn Band @ Urban Lounge 9/27

I am once again asking for your support by signing up for the City Weekly music newsletter.

Trending

About The Author

Emilee Atkinson

Emilee Atkinson
Bio:
 Ogden native Emilee Atkinson has spent her life obsessing over music and enjoying writing. Eventually, she decided to combine the two. She’s the current music editor of City Weekly.

On Topic...

More by Emilee Atkinson

Latest in Buzz Blog

Promotions
···

© 2023 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation