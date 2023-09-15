Music Plus: Sept. 15

click to enlarge
Salty Record Sale 9/17 in Ogden
If you're a vinyl fan, this is a must if you're looking to add to your collection. Fans of physical media will flock to the Salty Record Sale in Ogden (443 27th Street) to score some great deals, eat great food and have some drinks with friends. Tons of private sellers will be there selling their wares, along with food trucks to grab a bite. Admission to the event is free, but for 21+ folks there's a beer garden to relax in. Don't miss a great chance to score new tunes and have some fun with friends. Follow Lavender Vinyl on Instagram
for updates and additional info.
SoulFang "Mental Laundry" out now
If you've thought to yourself that you're looking for a band that's Dusty Springfield meets Evanescence, or Stevie Nicks joins Guns N' Roses, here's the perfect new song for you! Soulfang's newest single "Mental Laundry" is out today, and features a vulnerability from the group. "Until now, SoulFang’s lyrical themes have been rooted in sex, sleaze, and swagger," they said. "For the first time, 'Mental Laundry' sees the band looking inward for a vulnerable song about psychological frailty. Built around a swirling bass melody which gives way to a powerful anthemic chorus, this latest single will delight SoulFang’s existing fans while pushing the music into new mature sonic territory." As always, the group takes listeners on an exciting and interesting sonic journey. You're never sure what they're going to do next, but it's always a great surprise to see what they do. Don't miss "Mental Laundry" streaming everywhere
now.
Off Center: “Story of My Life” out now
SLC rock band Off Center
are very excited about their most recent single, “Story of My Life.”
It comes just in time for Suicide Prevention Month, a cause that the band is passionate about. They want to encourage anyone who hears the track to share with their friends and family, especially the ones needing help. “The track was primarily written by singer/guitarist Caleb. We decided to write it about something people could relate to, feeling hopeless and needing someone to step in and help bring you out of that hopelessness,” they shared. “We want people to realize that they have worth and that they are loved, even when it feels like it isn’t true.” “Story of My Life” is a shining beacon of a rock song. It feels heartfelt, relatable and that it was written with care. Don’t forget to check in on your friends and loved ones—the smallest interaction can mean a lot.
