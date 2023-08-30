Utah Shakespeare: So Much Drama

click to enlarge Jerre Wroble

"For never was a story of more woe. Than this of Juliet and her Romeo."—W. Shakespeare

click to enlarge Jerre Wroble

The outdoor stage for Midsummer Night's Dream at the Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre

click to enlarge Jerre Wroble

Timons of Athens set in the Anes Studio Theatre

click to enlarge Jerre Wroble

The set in the Randall L. Jones Theatre for The Play That Goes Wrong has a staring role.

click to enlarge Jerre Wroble

Playwright Nicholas Dunn

click to enlarge Jerre Wroble

Megan Gutierrez, second from left, discussing a USF performance

As we’re entering the home stretch of the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s summer repertory, it's now time to get thee hence to Cedar City before three of the seven productions end their runs.If you, like me, have not made the trek to USF in a few years (since before COVID, in my case), you owe it to yourself to feel all the feels of this summer’s four Shakespearean plays (and, as well as three contemporary productions:andA major draw is the ever-exquisite outdoor Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre (which opened its doors in July 2016—7 years old, already?). The space is well-integrated with the neighboring Randall L. Jones Theatre (home to the indoor productions) and knitted together by the enchanting Shakespeare sculpture garden.In the center of it all is a shaded space for play orientations and seminars as well as a grassy knoll for the pre-performance Greenshows. In between performances, art lovers can enjoy free admission to the Southern Utah Museum of Art, adjacent to the Jones theater and currently hosting a Lennart Anderson retrospective as well as works by Aisha Lehmann and Vitus Shell highlighting the Black experience.Relaxed hospitality is at the heart of the festival experience, where it’s easy to strike up conversations with just about anyone who has seen a play or is about to see one. “What did you think?” “What have you heard about this show?” “I couldn’t quit laughing.” “I teared up.”Now in its 62nd season, USF is simply a well-oiled machine that showcases the talents not only of the fine actors whom we tend to focus upon but also of those tasked with props, sound, set, costumes and more.You can’t help but notice another element to this season’s performances: Diversity. In all ways, the festival has broadened its scope from the days of yore where seeing a lead actor of color was much more of a rarity. There are now innumerable examples of how the festival is addressing the challenge of EDIA (equity, diversity, inclusion and access), something festival founder—the late Fred Adams—could have scarcely imagined grappling with back in the day when his goal was simply to bring the best talent the festival could afford to Utah. While that remains a challenge even today, the best talent can now be experienced in six women-directed productions (including the Greenshow) and a healthier ratio of diversity in lead roles. There’s even a regular and very popular Greenshow performance featuring the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah.Also illustrative of the USF’s commitment to diversity is the festival’s first-ever performance ofdirected by Derek Charles Livingston (who, in the wake of Brian Vaughn’s departure in 2022, also serves as interim artistic director and director of new play development). This American classic is powerful and emotionally wrenching—not one regular festival-goers might have expected to see in years past.But as to Mr. Shakespeare, two of this year’s plays:andare important for those seeking to “Complete the Canon.” Both rarely produced tragedies are staged this year in the intimate Anes (black box) Theatre. Due to the smaller seating capacity, it can be difficult to get tickets. Luckily for the canon completers still out there, both plays will be performed through Oct. 7, and you won’t want to miss either of them.is always a crowd pleaser, and this year’s production was no exception. I will say this: Either I am becoming more able to grok Shakespeare (which is unlikely), or the dramaturge (Isabel Smith-Bernstein) crafted a version of the play that I could easily follow (more likely), so I did get the jokes and the asides like never before, as did the teenagers sitting behind me, who laughed hysterically at the ever-quirky Puck and the inane circumstances the characters found themselves in.But for those whose ears are not attuned to the English prose and verse of the late 16th century, the play orientations prior to each performance and the seminars offered the following morning serve to fill in any gaps.Now, as to the comic relief? Shakespeare's comedies always entertain, but you’ll be glad to balance out the tragedies ofandwith the gut-busting and hilariousand touching, heartfelt, referred to as “the champagne of the season.”My biggest surprise? Words Cubed, USF’s new play program, did a stage reading of, a work in progress by Utah playwright Nicholas Dunn, while I was there. I hadn’t planned to attend but heard it was good. It actually was! The cast (most of whom had just appeared in shows until 11 p.m. the night before) set their alarms for a 9 a.m. script reading and captivated us with their performances. We (the audience) then offered feedback and reactions to the play and helped the playwright refine his work. I hope the USF actors get cast for the roles they read when the production hits the big time (as I hope it does). So exciting to be there for the birth of a new play!Finally, I’ve been saving the best for last and hoping you get this far. One of the reasons I haven’t attended the festival in the recent past is because for various reasons, my festival-going partners have flown the coop, and I struggled to find someone to go with (I know, sad!). But I noticed there was a Meetup group from Salt Lake that was headed that way at the same time as I wanted to attend, so I joined up with them. What kismet!The group—(it's also a Facebook group, so you can join there if Meetup isn’t your thing)—is headed up by the dynamic and brilliant herder of cats, Megan Gutierrez. Turns out this group attends just about every show in town—and out of town, including in New York City, Boston, London and Edinburgh!Joining them in Cedar City as I did, I felt instantly among friends and drank in all their insights and theatrical wisdom (along with more than a few glasses of rosé at I/G Winery).I had such a great time with all the other Bard-obsessed souls I shared the auditoriums with, feeling all the feels, that somewhere along the line, a not-so-good friend hitched a ride home with me, that being the COVID-19 virus, which mowed me down the next week and is why my recap has been a bit delayed.So, my final bit of advice is ... yeah ... wear a mask to the indoor shows. I secretly judged a few folks who wore theirs, so I guess it was karma. Oh well, I did have some good memories to see me through it.