Friday, August 25, 2023

A&E / Music / Culture

Music Plus: Aug. 25

This week's shows from the City Weekly Store

Posted By on August 25, 2023, 8:25 AM

click to enlarge Mr. Carmack - TIMOTHY NGUYEN
  • Timothy Nguyen
  • Mr. Carmack
Every week brings great shows with tickets available directly from the City Weekly Store, and this one is no exception. Here's what you can check out this week:

-Mr. Carmack @ Soundwell 8/25
-Jax @ Canyons Village at Park City 8/25
-Ingrid Andress @ Draper City Amphitheater 8/25
-The Waiting (Tom Petty Tribute) @ Urban Lounge 8/25
-Souls of Mischief @ Urban Lounge 8/26
-War Hippes @ Garage on Beck 8/29
-Mo Lowda & The Humblye @ Kilby Court 8/29

