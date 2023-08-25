Music Plus: Aug. 25

click to enlarge
-
Timothy Nguyen
-
Mr. Carmack
Every week brings great shows with tickets available directly from the City Weekly Store
, and this one is no exception. Here's what you can check out this week:
-Mr. Carmack @ Soundwell 8/25
-Jax @ Canyons Village at Park City 8/25
-Ingrid Andress @ Draper City Amphitheater 8/25
-The Waiting (Tom Petty Tribute) @ Urban Lounge 8/25
-Souls of Mischief @ Urban Lounge 8/26
-War Hippes @ Garage on Beck 8/29
-Mo Lowda & The Humblye @ Kilby Court 8/29
Subscribe to our newsletter to get fresh AF music news to your inbox!