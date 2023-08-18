 Music Plus: Aug. 18 | Buzz Blog
Buzz Blog

Friday, August 18, 2023

A&E / Music / Culture

Music Plus: Aug. 18

Get Freaky Festival, CW store shows

Posted By on August 18, 2023, 7:37 AM

click to enlarge Black Tiger Sex Machine - KAREL CHLADEK
  • Karel Chladek
  • Black Tiger Sex Machine
Get Freaky Festival: Lineup announced + tickets on sale now
The 2023 Get Freaky lineup has been carefully crafted to ensure an unforgettable experience, featuring a sensational array of top-tier artists and breakthrough performers in the electronic music scene. This year's Get Freaky promises to be more than just a music festival; it's a multi-sensory experience that will engage fans like never before. Whether you're a seasoned Get Freaky attendee or new to the scene, the 2023 festival will offer something unique for everyone.

The lineup includes: 4B b2b JSTJR • Alison Wonderland • Apashe • Black Tiger Sex Machine • Boogie T • EazyBaked • Feed Me • Getter b2b Space Laces • Gravas • Hairitage • Johnny Law • Kai Wachi • Kill The Noise • Kumarion • Leotrix • Level Up • Loki & Steez • LOUIEJAYXX • Nero (DJ Set) • Netsky • NGHTMRE • Nitepunk • Of The Trees • Prosecute • Ruvlo • SICKICK • Spag Heddy • Stoned Level • Subtronics • Troyboi • Vampa • Wodd • Ymir • Alien Thunder • BrandNewFace • Deff Mate • Downlo • Johnny Law • Loki & Steez

Grab tickets for the 18+ event at getfreakyslc.com.

Shows to check out on the City Weekly Store
-Sundressed @ Metro Music Hall 8/18
-Cory Wong @ Canyons Village at Park City 8/18
-Third Eye Blind @ Canyons Village at Park City 8/19
-Vision Video @ Metro Music Hall 8/21
-Jess Williamson @ Urban Lounge 8/22

Discount tickets for these and other upcoming events here.

