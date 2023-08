Music Plus: Aug. 18

click to enlarge Karel Chladek

The 2023 Get Freaky lineup has been carefully crafted to ensure an unforgettable experience, featuring a sensational array of top-tier artists and breakthrough performers in the electronic music scene. This year's Get Freaky promises to be more than just a music festival; it's a multi-sensory experience that will engage fans like never before. Whether you're a seasoned Get Freaky attendee or new to the scene, the 2023 festival will offer something unique for everyone.The lineup includes: 4B b2b JSTJR • Alison Wonderland • Apashe • Black Tiger Sex Machine • Boogie T • EazyBaked • Feed Me • Getter b2b Space Laces • Gravas • Hairitage • Johnny Law • Kai Wachi • Kill The Noise • Kumarion • Leotrix • Level Up • Loki & Steez • LOUIEJAYXX • Nero (DJ Set) • Netsky • NGHTMRE • Nitepunk • Of The Trees • Prosecute • Ruvlo • SICKICK • Spag Heddy • Stoned Level • Subtronics • Troyboi • Vampa • Wodd • Ymir • Alien Thunder • BrandNewFace • Deff Mate • Downlo • Johnny Law • Loki & SteezGrab tickets for the 18+ event at getfreakyslc.com