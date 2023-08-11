Music Plus: Aug. 11

click to enlarge
Das Energy Festival: What You Need to Know
This weekend, for the 11th year, Das Energi is here to dazzle electronic music fans and serve as an epic bash as the summer begins to fade. Here's some essential info if you're heading to the festival this weekend:
-Set times are now live: Plan your journey through the sonic landscape by viewing the set times
for the performances.
-Shuttles: Traveling to the festival has never been easier. Whether you're coming from downtown Salt Lake City or the Airport Hotels, festival shuttles offer hassle-free transportation. Choose from 1-Day or 2-Day Shuttle Passes to match your festival plan. Each pass is date-specific and provides round-trip transportation to and from the festival. Click here
to purchase and learn more about shuttle services.
-Lockers: Keep your belongings safe while you immerse yourself in the music. Lockers are available to rent, either through pre-purchase here
or on-site during the event. With dimensions of 12” wide x 18” deep x 12” high, these lockers also include a port for phone charging.
-Festival Map: Navigate your way through the festival grounds with a comprehensive festival map. Check it out here
to find stages, vendors, restrooms and more.
-FAQs: From entry policies to safety protocols, accommodations, and more, our comprehensive FAQ section provides all the details you need to ensure a smooth festival experience. Check it out here
.
Have fun and be safe, partygoers!
