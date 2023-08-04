 Music Plus: Aug. 4 | Buzz Blog
Buzz Blog

Friday, August 4, 2023

Culture / Music

Music Plus: Aug. 4

KRCL 801 Day, CW Store concerts and more

Posted By on August 4, 2023, 8:21 AM

click to enlarge ra-080123-collage-lj.jpg
KRCL 801 Day
This week, I got to visit KRCL to celebrate 801 Day, a celebration of local stuff (including local music). “RadioACTive wraps up 801 Day shining a spotlight on local live music makers, including Mel Soul and The Heartbeat and Heeva Olive. Salt Lake Tribune's Palak Jayswal and City Weekly’s Emilee Atkinson on the venues supporting locals. And Meet Your Maker with Craft Lake City and musicians Raffi and Ischa.” Check out the blog post and listen here.

909 Day Block Party and Record Sale
Speaking of KRCL, mark your calendars for their annual record/CD sale coming on Saturday, Sept. 9. You can donate your gently used CDs and vinyl, or come by and add to your collection that day. More info can be found at KRCL.org.

This Week's Concerts at CW Store
Get discounted tickets for shows like these, and much more, at the City Weekly store.
Locash @ Canyons Village at Park City 8/4
Marrlo Suzanne and the Galaxxy Band @ Metro Music Hall 8/4
Sorry For Party Rocking @ Urban Lounge 8/4
LaLa Ri @ Metro Music Hall 8/5

