Music Plus: July 28

Dan Nobles: New album Loud Love out now Loud Love is “a passion project 3 years in the making, detailing my musings about the world from my struggles with disability to the joy of finding the love of my life,” said singer/songwriter Dan Nobles on his new website for the album. Nobles not only wrote the songs, he played each instrument and did the mixing and mastering on top of building the website for the new material. It’s truly a labor of love. You hear the passion and intensity shine through on the songs without any background, but when you visit dannobles.net and read the inspiration behind each track, they hit infinitely harder. Loud Love is an album for when you need a comforting embrace in the form of good music. As the songs play one after the other, it feels like having a conversation with a friend about hard times, but coming out okay on the other end. If you need a blend of a good singer/songwriter album mixed with a cathartic release, this is just the ticket.
Graveljaw Keaton: New single “The Fenceline” out now
One-man act Graveljaw Keaton is new to the solo scene. Having been part of groups around SLC for the last 10+ years, he’s ventured on to start a truly solo project for the first time. His new sound is a genre-bender that he’s dubbed “wild soul,” combining lo-fi and Western influences to create a “layered instrumental swirl,” as he puts it. “This project has been a long time coming and in new, uncharted territory, which is both exciting and intimidating!” he added. “The Fenceline” pairs perfectly with Utah’s Western desert aesthetic. It’s the exact sound you’d have in your head driving past stretches of sand, tumbleweeds and those beautiful red arches we’re known for down south. At least, it’s what goes through my head when presented with those visuals. “The Fenceline” is an alluring blend of the elements mentioned above, in seemingly the most effortlessly cool way possible. It has layers of sonic joy that meld those western sounds with modern vibes, and you can put it on repeat without getting tired one bit. “The Fenceline” is streaming everywhere now.
