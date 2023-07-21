Music Plus: July 21

click to enlarge
Zyglrox: New album Stoic out 7/28
“I actually wasn’t planning on writing this album at all,” said SLC producer/musician Zyglrox
. "I was working on a handful of songs and ideas to stretch the creative muscles, but I wasn’t feeling a lot of attachment to the material, and I wasn’t sure exactly what I wanted to do moving forward musically (from my last albums). Somewhere down the line, I was sitting down to start a new song, and decided to name it 'Stoic' and everything just clicked.” One part mystery, one part intrigue and one part thrashing metal all culminate in Stoic
, a listening experience that will keep you guessing—in the best way possible. As the album progresses, you’ll be like a kid in a candy shop, excited to see what’s next. It’s extremely well-produced and has a level of polish that anyone can appreciate, from connoisseurs to casual listeners.
This is a special project according to Zyglrox, and that comes through. “Stoicism has been something I’ve been studying for many years, so for me, that was a major epiphany moment. It was the spark that started the engine of this project. Everything about the idea and concept just felt right, and I am proud to say this is the next chapter of my musical journey,” he said. “I write music for myself, but I would hope that Stoic
can serve as an inspiration piece for the listener. Whether that means the listener feels inspired to create, inspired to build themselves, or inspired to be in control of their life.”
Stoic
is out everywhere July 28.
Experimental Music and Performance July 22 @ The Avant GaRAWge
If you’re in the mood for something different, head out to Provo this Saturday evening and catch some unique acts who will be out having a good time with showgoers. You’ll be able to catch Brandoz—comprised of locals Oswaldo Machado, Randall Smith and Brynn Staker—in addition to Spider Control, Christian Asplund and Rob Buchert. “Brandoz features a wide variety of talents and proclivities,” the listing states. “Expect idiosyncratic comprovisation, virtuosic performance and poetry. “Spider Control is preparing to release their new album _Bones and Other Places_. Expect music and sound emanating from custom-built wooden-diaphragmed speakers, activated by synthesizers, viola, voice and other things.” Head out to The Avant GaRAWge on Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m. The garage is at 349 W. 400 South in Provo, or you can stream at twitch.tv/christianasplund.com
.
