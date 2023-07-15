Music Plus: July 15

click to enlarge
Utah is For Lovers Festival July 21 @ Granary Live
Courtney Kiara
Hawthorne Heights
Granary Live is a brand-spankin- new venue, but boy does it have some good acts coming through this summer. If you were an emo/scene kid in the early aughts, you're not gonna want to miss the Utah is For Lovers Festival on Friday, July 21, featuring some of the absolute best alt-rock/pop-punk bands of the early '00s. You'll be able to catch Alkaline Trio, Pup, Four Year Strong, Hawthorne Heights, 3OH!3, Plain White Ts, Secondhand Serenade, AJJ, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Open Mike Eagle and House Parties.
The concept is the creation of JT Woodruff from Hawthorne Heights (pictured). Last year they rolled out the "... Is For Lovers" festival to three cities (named after their song "Ohio Is For Lovers"), and this year they've expanded the feel-good festival to 10 outings.
“In year one, we got to go to a few of our favorite cities, with bands that are our friends, and some bands that we simply love," said Woodruff. "We want to give fans an inclusionary place to go that features a wide variety of bands from all walks of life, and we want to do it with a smile on our face, because we have chosen to work with people who we love and respect. The most important part for us is to make sure that the fan experience is equal to the band experience. We just want everyone to have fun, and have an easy day together.”
“... Is For Lovers Festival” also makes a point of incorporating local businesses, via the food options on site but also featuring an adjacent marketplace and activities area showcasing local makers and creators. There will be onsite activations designed to give the fans a fun and unique way to enjoy their time in between seeing their favorite artists. Back for the second year will be a coffee booth partnered with a local coffee shop, and helped run by the band. JT adds: “I had a lot of fun masquerading as a barista last year and serving Hawthorne Heights-themed drinks like ‘Oat-Hio is for Lovers,' which was a crowd-pleaser… so why not run it back?”
Tickets for the all-ages show
are $60-170 and can be found at granarylive.com.
