Music Plus: July 7

From Shania Twain to The Offspring to Backstreet Boys, the USANA Amphitheater has seen it all. For 20 long years, the spacious outdoor venue has brought countless amazing acts to Utahns, and hopefully we'll get at least 20 more. Featuring 20,000 lawn or reserved seats, the amphitheater also offers food options from some of your favorite celebrity chefs, including Trejos Tacos by Danny Trejo and Art Bird by Art Smith and Doghaus. The lineup of acts for the anniversary this year is absolutely stacked. With artists from a variety of genres including hip-hop, rock and country, there is something for every live music lover. Here's the list of shows for the rest of the year at the venue:July 7: Fall Out BoyJuly 9: Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome and Atmosphere, The MovementJuly 11: Snoop Dog, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & MoreJuly 13: DisturbedJuly 20: 3 Doors DownAug. 1: The Smashing PumpkinsAug. 3: The Offspring with Sum 41 and Simple PlanAug. 4: Luke BryanAug. 6: YellowcardAug. 7: Ghost with Amon AmarthAug. 8: Foo FightersAug. 11: Dierks BentleyAug. 18: ForeignerAug. 25: MudvayneAug. 29: PanteraSept. 1: Mastodon & Gojira with special guest Lorna ShoreSept. 2: Jelly RollSept. 3: The LumineersSept. 22: Counting Crows with Dashboard ConfessionalSept. 23: StingSept. 30: Avenged Sevenfold with Falling In ReverseOct. 14: Zac Brown BandOct. 17: ShinedownSummer is in full swing and there's a fun show happening nearly every night. The City Weekly store is a great place to scroll through and see tickets for multiple venues all in one place. Here are some shows happening this week to look into:The Rocket Summer @ Kilby Court 7/7Veggi @ Soundwell 7/7Cloud Nothings @ Kilby Court 7/8Long Live Taylor: Speak Now Listening Partay @ Metro Music Hall 7/8The Gummy Boys @ Soundwell 7/13