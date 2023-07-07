 Music Plus: July 7 | Buzz Blog
Friday, July 7, 2023

Music Plus: July 7

Happy 20th Anniversary to Usana, CW Store concerts

Posted By on July 7, 2023, 7:06 AM

click to enlarge Usana Amphitheater - HOFFMAN CONSTRUCTION
  • Usana Amphitheater
USANA Amphitheater Celebrates 20 Years
From Shania Twain to The Offspring to Backstreet Boys, the USANA Amphitheater has seen it all. For 20 long years, the spacious outdoor venue has brought countless amazing acts to Utahns, and hopefully we'll get at least 20 more. Featuring 20,000 lawn or reserved seats, the amphitheater also offers food options from some of your favorite celebrity chefs, including Trejos Tacos by Danny Trejo and Art Bird by Art Smith and Doghaus. The lineup of acts for the anniversary this year is absolutely stacked. With artists from a variety of genres including hip-hop, rock and country, there is something for every live music lover. Here's the list of shows for the rest of the year at the venue:

July 7: Fall Out Boy
July 9: Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome and Atmosphere, The Movement
July 11: Snoop Dog, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More
July 13: Disturbed
July 20: 3 Doors Down
Aug. 1: The Smashing Pumpkins
Aug. 3: The Offspring with Sum 41 and Simple Plan
Aug. 4: Luke Bryan
Aug. 6: Yellowcard
Aug. 7: Ghost with Amon Amarth
Aug. 8: Foo Fighters
Aug. 11: Dierks Bentley
Aug. 18: Foreigner
Aug. 25: Mudvayne
Aug. 29: Pantera
Sept. 1: Mastodon & Gojira with special guest Lorna Shore
Sept. 2: Jelly Roll
Sept. 3: The Lumineers
Sept. 22: Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional
Sept. 23: Sting
Sept. 30: Avenged Sevenfold with Falling In Reverse
Oct. 14: Zac Brown Band
Oct. 17: Shinedown

CW Store Ticket Offers
Summer is in full swing and there's a fun show happening nearly every night. The City Weekly store is a great place to scroll through and see tickets for multiple venues all in one place. Here are some shows happening this week to look into:

The Rocket Summer @ Kilby Court 7/7
Veggi @ Soundwell 7/7
Cloud Nothings @ Kilby Court 7/8
Long Live Taylor: Speak Now Listening Partay @ Metro Music Hall 7/8
The Gummy Boys @ Soundwell 7/13

About The Author

Emilee Atkinson

