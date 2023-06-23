Music Plus: June 23

Support the Free Press. Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters. Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.
June is coming to an end, but the music news is still rolling in. Check out these great events and releases from local artists!
Scott Lippitt: new single “Better Friend” out today
Coming off his full-length album Meaning Maker last fall, Scott Lippitt is back with this latest single “Better Friend,” a bright and summery single fit for June. With twinkling guitar, bouncy drums and a guitar/piano solo, “Better Friend” is a departure from Lippitt’s normal melancholic sound. “Following a visit in Mexico City, I was really moved by the culture, art, music and people I met,” he said. “I felt inspired to explore a sense of joy and lightness in my music. To be honest, I’m ready to have some fun with music. I poured everything into my last full-length album - and I will never regret that—but I’m excited to relax a bit and not try to make ‘perfect’ or even ‘great’ songs. I really had a great time writing and recording ‘Better Friend’.” While “Better Friend” is a departure from Lippitt’s typical sound, it’s not any less compelling than his more somber tunes. The elements on the track blend together beautifully and are perfect for a sunny day by the pool or on a road trip with your best friends. “Better Friend” is streaming everywhere now.
Salt Lake Academy of Music: All-ages jazz jam sessions happening now
The Salt Lake Academy of Music (SLAM) has tons of incredible musical events happening, including this new jazz jam session happening on Wednesday nights. Each Wednesday, you can head over to Pat’s BBQ’s to participate in SLAMjam Wednesdays, an almost-free (free with a minimum $15 per person food and beverage order) event for an all-ages crowd. SLAM is assembling jazz professionals, students and hobbyists of all ages to share their knowledge, skills and creativity in a unique format. SLAMjam is aimed to give under 21-year-old jazz students a place to hear, see and play jazz music while giving the seasoned professionals and hobbyists a space to support the younger generation who are exploring this uniquely American art form. Come jam out each Wednesday at Pat’s BBQ at 155 W. Commonwealth Ave. in SLC.